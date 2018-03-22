Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Market Worth 128.9 Million USD and 8.9 Million USD by 2022 Respectively

PUNE, India, March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Market by Type (Genetic, Cell-Based (CD34, PBMC, BLT)), Application (Neuroscience, Hematopoesis, Oncology, Immunology & Infectious Diseases) & End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, CRO)) - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the Humanized Mouse Model Market is projected to reach USD 128.9 Million by 2022 from USD 80.3 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. The humanized rat models market is expected to reach USD 8.9 Million by 2022 from USD 5.9 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. Growth in this market can primarily be attributed to factors such as the growing demand of personalized medicine, continuous support in the form of investments and grants from the government and private sectors, increasing number of R&D activities in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and the increasing number of research activities involving humanized models. Increasing production of monoclonal antibodies and rising demand for humanized rat models are expected to provide a wide range of growth opportunities for players in the market.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 94 market data Tables and 42 Figures spread through 189 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/humanized-mouse-model-market-131763955.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

The oncology segment commanded the largest share of the Humanized Mouse Model Market in 2017

By application, the Humanized Mouse Model Market is categorized into oncology, immunology and infectious diseases, neuroscience, hematopoiesis, toxicology, and other applications. Of all these application segments, oncology accounted for the largest share of the Humanized Mouse Model Market in 2017. The increasing research activities and growing funding from various governments to carry out research studies on cancer are the major factors driving the growth of this segment.

Cell-based humanized mouse models to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

By type, the Humanized Mouse Model Market is categorized into genetic and cell-based humanized mouse models. The cell-based humanized mouse models segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the study period (2017-2022). The high growth of this segment can be attributed to the growing applications of cell-based humanized mouse models.

The cell-based humanized mouse models segment is further categorized into CD34, PBMC, and BLT humanized mouse models. In 2017, the CD34 models segment commanded the largest share of the cell-based Humanized Mouse Model Market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. CD34 mouse models are used as in vivo platforms for analyzing the safety and effectiveness of potential new drugs that can modulate the immune system. They are used for long-term studies in the fields of immuno-oncology, infectious disease, and graft versus host disease. Thus, the growing application areas of CD34 models are expected to trigger the demand for these models in the coming years.

Ask for PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=131763955

Contract Research Organizations (CROs) to dominate the Humanized Mouse Model Market during the forecast period

By end user, the Humanized Mouse Model Market is categorized into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations (CRO), and academic & research institutions. The contract research organizations (CROs) segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this segment is largely due to the increasing number of pharmaceutical companies outsourcing their preclinical studies to contract research organizations (CROs).

North America dominated the market in 2017

North America dominated the global Humanized Mouse Model Market in 2017. Growth in this regional segment can be attributed to the increasing monoclonal antibody production, preclinical activities by CROs and pharmaceutical R&D, continued and responsible use of animals ensured by animal care organizations, growing biomedical research in the US along with government support for the development of protein drugs, and growing stem cell research in Canada.

The major market players in the Humanized Mouse Model Market include The Jackson Laboratory (US), Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (US), Horizon Discovery Group plc (UK), genOway, S.A. (France), Charles River Laboratories (US), Harbour Antibodies BV (China), Hera BioLabs (US), Vitalstar Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China), inGenious Targeting Laboratory (US), AXENIS S.A.S (France), Crown Bioscience, Inc. (US), Transgenic, Inc. (Japan), and Champions Oncology, Inc. (US). The major players in the humanized rat models market include Horizon Discovery Group plc (UK), Hera BioLabs (US), and Yecuris Corporation (US).

Know more about the Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Market:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/humanized-mouse-model-market-131763955.html

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets