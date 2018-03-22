Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Arch Coal's Adjusted EPS Soared 150%

Stock Monitor: Klondex Mines Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Arch Coal, Inc. (NYSE: ARCH) ("Arch"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=ARCH. The Company reported its fourth quarter fiscal 2017 and full fiscal year 2017 operating and financial results on February 13, 2018. The coal producer outperformed top- and bottom-line expectations. Additionally, the Company provided guidance for FY18. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Klondex Mines Ltd (NYSE AMER: KLDX), which also belongs to the Basic Materials sector as the Company Arch Coal. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=KLDX

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Arch Coal most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=ARCH

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the fourth quarter of FY17, Arch's revenues reached $560.2 million, down 3% compared to $575.7 million in Q4 2016. The Company's revenue numbers topped analysts' estimates of $559.5 million.

Arch's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, depletion, amortization, reorganization items, and early debt extinguishment charges (EBITDAR) totaled $97.6 million in Q4 2017, up 3% compared to $94.5 million in Q4 2016.

Arch reported a net income of $81.3 million, or $3.64 per diluted share, in Q4 2017 compared to $33.4 million, or $1.31 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. On an adjusted basis, the Company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $4.12, up 150% compared to $1.65 in the year ago same period. The Company's EPS were ahead of Wall Street's estimates of $2.32.

For the first full fiscal year since its public relisting, Arch reported revenues of $2.32 billion and a net income of $238.5 million, or $9.84 per diluted share.

Segment Results

During Q4 2017, Arch's Metallurgical segment's coking coal volumes declined 17% to 1.8 million tons on a q-o-q basis, due to a severe weather in the Unites States' eastern half during December 2017, that affected rail service and unloading operations at East Coast export facilities. Despite this short-term interruption, the segment's cash margin per ton expanded 30% to $31.32 compared to $24.14 in the prior quarter. For Q4 2017, the Metallurgical segment's cash cost per ton sold declined 8% on a q-o-q basis, driven primarily by normalized mining operations at Arch's two longwall mines, and a good cost control at the other operations in the segment.

During Q4 2017, Arch's Powder River Basin segment's sales volumes declined 2.2 million tons to 19.5 million tons, as a result of a weak thermal demand, driven by still-inflated utility stockpiles and a slow start to winter. The segment's average sales price declined modestly to $12.32 per ton sold on a q-o-q basis, reflecting a lower pricing on market, and index-priced tons and customer shipment mix. The segment's cash cost per ton sold increased $0.51 to $10.78 cash per ton sold on a q-o-q basis, driven by reduced volumes and higher diesel fuel costs.

Arch's Other Thermal segment's sales volumes remained flat at 2.3 million tons on a q-o-q basis in Q4 2017. The segment's average sales price increased modestly to $35.43 per ton sold on a q-o-q basis, reflecting a favorable mix of customer shipments and attractive pricing on export business. The segment's cash margins were $10.55 per ton in the reported quarter, an increase of 17% versus the previous quarter.

Share Repurchase

During Q4 2017, Arch repurchased 1.1 million shares of its common stock, representing 4.2% of shares outstanding, at a total cost of $84 million and an average price per share of $79.73. In total, over the course of 2017, Arch repurchased approximately 4 million shares of its common stock, representing nearly 16% of shares outstanding, at a total cost of $302 million. At year-end, the Company had up to $198 million remaining for share repurchases under the existing authorization.

Outlook

For the full fiscal year 2018, Arch is forecasting total sales of between 92 million and 99 million tons, a level in-line with the Company's sales volumes in 2017. Arch expects to sell between 86 million and 92 million tons of thermal coal in FY18.

Arch is projecting cash cost per ton sold in the Metallurgical and Powder River Basin segments to be similar to 2017. The Other Thermal segment's cash cost per ton sold is expected to be higher, adjusted for anticipated production mix between the mines in the segment.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 21, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Arch Coal's stock rose 2.43%, ending the trading session at $97.78.

Volume traded for the day: 261.34 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 6.10%; previous three-month period - up 11.13%; past twelve-month period - up 49.40%; and year-to-date - up 4.96%

After yesterday's close, Arch Coal's market cap was at $2.13 billion.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.64%.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry. This sector was up 2.5% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors

:

p>

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors