

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) announced, for fiscal 2018, the company now expects: adjusted net earnings per share from continuing operations of $4.75 to $4.80, up from prior guidance range of $4.70 to $4.78. Same-restaurant sales growth is continue to be projected of approximately 2%.



Third-quarter adjusted net earnings per share from continuing operations increased 29.5% to $1.71 from prior year. Total sales increased 13.3% to $2.13 billion.



Darden's Board declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.63 per share on the company's outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on May 1, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 10, 2018.



