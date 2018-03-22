sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 22.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

74,83 Euro		-2,39
-3,10 %
WKN: 895738 ISIN: US2371941053 Ticker-Symbol: DDN 
Aktie:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
73,41
74,23
12:54
73,30
73,87
12:54
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC
DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC74,83-3,10 %