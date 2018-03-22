Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Dr Pepper's Quarterly Revenues Grew 4%; EPS Soared 212%

Stock Monitor: Celsius Holdings Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, DPS reported net sales of $1.64 billion, reflecting a growth of 4% compared to $1.58 billion in Q4 2016. The Company's revenue numbers lagged analysts' estimates of $1.66 billion.

For the full fiscal year 2017, DPS recorded net sales of $6.69 billion, up 4% compared to $6.44 billion in Q4 2016.

During Q4 2017, DPS recorded a gross profit of $980 million, up 3% compared to $951 million in Q4 2016.

For Q4 2017, DPS recorded an income tax benefit of $297 million as a result of the Tax Cut and Jobs Act 2017 (TCJA), which was comprised of an income tax benefit of $328 million, primarily due to reducing its net US deferred tax liabilities for the 14% decrease in the US federal statutory tax rate, and an income tax expense of $31 million due to the establishment of a valuation allowance for all unused foreign tax credit carryforwards as of December 31, 2017.

DPS reported a net income of $508 million, or $2.81 per share, in Q4 2017 compared to $165 million, or $0.90 per share, in Q4 2016.

For FY17, DPS posted a net income of $1.08 billion, or $5.89 per diluted share, compared to $847 million, or $4.54 per diluted share, in FY16.

Operating Results

During FY17, DPS recognized net sales from the shipment of 1.6 billion equivalent 288 fluid ounce cases. In FY17, 90% of the Company's net sales were generated in the US; 7% in Mexico and the Caribbean; and 3% in Canada.

Walmart represented one of DPS' major customers and accounted for more than 10% of total net sales for the years ended December 31, 2017, and 2016. For FY17 and FY16, DPS recorded net sales for direct shipments to Walmart of $838 million and $779 million, respectively.

In 2017, DPS' Beverage Concentrates segment had net sales of approximately $1.33 billion compared to $1.28 billion in FY16. During FY17, the Company's Packaged Beverages segment had net sales of approximately $4.87 billion versus $4.70 billion in FY16. In 2017, Walmart, the largest customer of DPS' Packaged Beverages segment, accounted for approximately 16% of the segment's net sales.

For FY17, DPS' Latin America Beverages segment recorded net sales of $487 million, with the Company's operations in Mexico representing approximately 90% of the net sales of the segment. The Company had generated net sales from this segment of $460 million in FY16.

Cash Matters

As of December 31, 2017, DPS' cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents decreased $1.63 billion to $158 million since December 31, 2016, primarily driven by the Bai Brands Merger. As of December 31, 2017, the Company's total indebtedness was $4.48 billion. DPS' net cash provided by operating activities totaled $1.04 billion compared to $961 million for the year ago.

Merger Announcement

On January 29, 2018, DPS and Keurig Green Mountain, Inc. entered into a definitive merger agreement to create Keurig Dr Pepper ("KDP"). Under the terms of the agreement, which has been unanimously approved by DPS' Board of Directors, DPS' shareholders will receive $103.75 per share in a special cash dividend and retain 13% of the combined Company. In lieu of the pending merger, DPS did not conduct its webcast and conference call.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 21, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Dr Pepper Snapple Group's stock slightly declined 0.34%, ending the trading session at $118.00.

Volume traded for the day: 992.92 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 1.67%; previous three-month period - up 25.32%; past twelve-month period - up 22.18%; and year-to-date - up 21.57%

After yesterday's close, Dr Pepper Snapple Group's market cap was at $21.24 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 27.67.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.97%.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Beverages - Soft Drinks industry.

