Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: CMS Energy's Quarterly Revenues Grew 9%; Adjusted EPS Soared 79%

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, CMS reported operating revenues of $1.78 billion, reflecting a growth of 9% compared to $1.64 billion in Q4 2016. The Company's revenue numbers topped analysts' estimates of $1.68 billion.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2017, CMS' revenues gained 3% to $6.58 billion compared to $6.40 billion in FY16.

During Q4 2017, CMS' operating income surged 35% to $379 million compared to $280 million in Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter income before income taxes totaled $222 million versus $124 million in the prior year's same quarter, reflecting a growth of 79%.

CMS reported a net loss of $3.0 million, or $0.01 loss per share, in Q4 2017, reflecting a charge associated with the recently-enacted Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 2017 (TCJA), compared to a net income of $77 million, or $0.28 per share, in Q4 2016. After excluding the non-cash, non-recurring charge of $0.52 associated with the TCJA, the Company delivered adjusted earnings of $145 million, or $0.51 per share, in Q4 2017 versus $81 million, or $0.29 per share, in the year ago comparable period. CMS' adjusted earnings were in-line with Wall Street's estimates of $0.51 per share.

For FY17, CMS posted a net income of $460 million, or $1.64 per diluted share, compared to $551 million, or $1.98 per diluted share, in FY16. After excluding the non-cash, non-recurring charge of $0.52 associated with the TCJA, the Company delivered adjusted earnings of $610 million, or $2.17 per share, in FY17 compared to $563 million, or $2.02 per share, in the year ago corresponding period.

Cash Matters

At December 31, 2017, CMS had $204 million of consolidated cash and cash equivalents, which included restricted cash of $22 million. At December 31, 2017, the Company had $544 million of its secured revolving credit facility available. During FY17, CMS generated an operating cash flow of over $1.71 billion compared to $1.63 billion in the year ago.

Outlook

For the full fiscal year 2018, CMS raised both the bottom- and top-end of its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) guidance to $2.30 - $2.34, which represents an annual adjusted EPS growth 6% to 8%. The Company's outlook is $0.01 above its initial guidance provided at the end of Q3 2017.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 21, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, CMS Energy's stock was slightly down 0.41%, ending the trading session at $43.81.

Volume traded for the day: 2.25 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 1.04%

After yesterday's close, CMS Energy's market cap was at $12.33 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 20.24.

The stock has a dividend yield of 3.26%.

The stock is part of the Utilities sector, categorized under the Electric Utilities industry.

