Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - CGI Group Inks Two Major Contracts with France's SNCF

Details of the Contract

CGI will set up a dedicated HR application management service center employing around 80 engineers and consultants. SNCF will benefit from the expertise of CGI's HR center of excellence in France, which employs 200 professionals specializing in HR management software solutions.

CGI will set up a service center to manage and evolve some of the major programs that SNCF Réseau has initiated to upgrade its information system so as to ensure operational excellence.

CGI will also develop and implement productivity solutions to serve the different business units (e.g. mobility, Internet of Things, and big data solutions). SNCF Réseau is a division of SNCF that operates France's national railway network.

The deployment of the HRIS contract is planned for the first half of 2018, and the execution of the contract related to SNCF Réseau will take place in 2018.

The Two Service Centers Will Play a Key Role in SNCF's Overall Strategy

Commenting on the contract, Benoit Tiers, Chief Executive at SNCF, stated that these two service centers will play a key role in SNCF's overall strategy, helping it to drive the security, performance, and evolution of mission-critical business systems. Tiers also mentioned that CGI brings the application management, security, and emerging technologies expertise that SNCF needs.

CGI Expertise Will Enable SNCF to Improve Performance and Meet Strategic Objectives

Jean-Michel Baticle, President of CGI's operations in France, Luxembourg, and Morocco, stated that the new contracts with SNCF demonstrate the strength of CGI's 25-year partnership. The Company is convinced that its expertise will enable SNCF to improve its performance and meet its strategic objectives.

SNCF's Human Resources Information System (HRIS)

SNCF is one of France's largest employers and a global leader in passenger transportation. Its HRIS consists of some 80 interconnected applications, and provides day-to-day support for all of the Company's critical HR processes, including administration, payroll and payroll tax remittances, training, and recruitment. SNCF's HR business operates in an environment subject to major regulatory and technical developments, changing commercial and employee needs, and significant economic constraints.

CGI's Intent to Repurchase 3,230,450 Shares

On February 26, 2018, the Company announced that it intended to enter into a private agreement with Mr. Serge Godin, Founder and Executive Chairman of the Board of CGI, for the purchase for cancellation of 3,230,450 Class A subordinate voting shares indirectly held by him, including 2,761,783 Class A Shares resulting from the conversion of an equivalent number of Class B shares (multiple voting), at a price of $71.64 per Class A Share, for a total consideration of $231.4 million. The price represented a discount of 3% to the closing price of the Class A Shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) on February 23, 2018. CGI planned to fund the repurchase from cash on hand and its existing revolving credit facility.

About CGI Group Inc.

Established in 1976, CGI is a leading IT and business consulting services firm focused on being a partner, employer, and investment of choice. The services are complemented by CGI's intellectual property solutions that help clients accelerate value creation and leverage digitalization. The Company is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 21, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, CGI Group's stock marginally climbed 0.24%, ending the trading session at $58.34.

Volume traded for the day: 171.88 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 8.78%; previous six-month period - up 12.28%; past twelve-month period - up 24.23%; and year-to-date - up 7.38%

After yesterday's close, CGI Group's market cap was at $15.01 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 21.74.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Internet Software & Services industry.

