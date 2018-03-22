Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Hilton's Quarterly Revenue Surged 24%; Adjusted EPS Advanced 32%

Stock Monitor: Despegar.com Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, Hilton's revenue totaled $2.28 billion, up 24% compared to $1.84 billion in Q4 2016. The Company's reported numbers beat analysts' estimates of $2.24 billion.

For Q4 2017, Hilton's income from continuing operations, net of taxes was $841 million compared to a loss of $388 million for Q4 2016. The Company's adjusted EBITDA for the reported quarter was $498 million, up 24% compared to $401 million for the year ago same period.

Hilton reported net income of $840 million, or $2.61 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $387 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, for Q4 2016. The Company's earnings, adjusted for special items, was $0.54 per share for the reported quarter, up 32% compared to $0.41 per share for the prior year's same quarter, and ahead of Wall Street's estimates of $0.45 per share.

For the year ended December 31, 2017, Hilton's revenue jumped 24% to $9.14 billion compared to $7.38 billion in FY16.

Hilton's FY17 earnings came in at $1.26 billion. or $3.85 per diluted share, compared to net income of $348 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, for FY16. The Company's earnings adjusted for special items, soared 72% to $2.00 per share for FY17 compared to $1.16 per share for FY16.

Operating Results

Hilton' system-wide comparable Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) increased 3.8% and 2.5% for Q4 2017 and FY17, respectively, on a currency neutral basis from the respective year ago same period, driven by increases in both ADR and occupancy.

During Q4 2017, Hilton added 18,400 net rooms, totaling 51,600 net rooms for FY17, representing 6.5% net unit growth. The Company approved 31,000 new rooms for development in the reported quarter, growing Hilton's development pipeline to 345,000 rooms, representing 11% growth from December 31, 2016

Development

In Q4 2017, Hilton opened 123 hotels consisting of 19,100 rooms, achieving net unit growth of 18,400 rooms. During FY17, Hilton opened 399 hotels consisting of 59,100 rooms, achieving net unit growth of 51,600 rooms.

As of December 31, 2017, Hilton's development pipeline totaled 2,257 hotels consisting of approximately 345,000 rooms throughout 107 countries and territories, including 39 countries and territories where Hilton does not currently have any open hotels. The Company noted that over 174,000 rooms in the pipeline, or more than half, were under construction, representing the largest number of rooms under construction in the industry.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of December 31, 2017, Hilton had $6.7 billion of long-term debt outstanding, excluding deferred financing costs and discount, with a weighted average interest rate of 4.2%. The Company's total cash and cash equivalents were $670 million as of December 31, 2017, including $100 million of restricted cash and cash equivalents.

During Q4 2017, Hilton repurchased 3.5 million shares of its common stock at a cost of approximately $266 million and an average price per share of $74.67. From the inception of Hilton's share repurchase plan in March 2017 through December 31, 2017, the Company repurchased 13.5 million shares for approximately $891 million at an average price per share of $65.76. In November 2017, Hilton's Board of Directors authorized an additional $1 billion for this program.

Outlook

For full year 2018, Hilton is forecasting system-wide RevPAR to grow between 1.0% and 3.0%. The Company is estimating GAAP and adjusted earnings in the range of $2.49 and $2.60 per share. Hilton is expecting adjusted EBITDA to be between $2.03 billion and $2.08 billion, cash available for capital return to be between $1.2 billion and $1.6 billion. The Company is forecasting net unit growth to be approximately 6.5%.

For the first quarter 2018, Hilton is forecasting system-wide RevPAR growth in the range of 1.0% and 3.0% on a comparable and currency neutral basis compared to Q1 2017. The Company is estimating GAAP and adjusted earnings in the band of $0.43 and $0.47 per share. Hilton is anticipating adjusted EBITDA for the upcoming quarter in the range of $410 million and $430 million.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 21, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Hilton Worldwide Holdings' stock slightly advanced 0.60%, ending the trading session at $81.84.

Volume traded for the day: 1.23 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 4.80%; previous six-month period - up 22.35%; past twelve-month period - up 44.36%; and year-to-date - up 2.48%

After yesterday's close, Hilton Worldwide Holdings' market cap was at $26.31 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 44.99.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.73%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Lodging industry.

