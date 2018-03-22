Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Equinix's Q4 Adjusted AFFO Grew 18%; Outshone Forecasts

Stock Monitor: Coupa Software Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ: EQIX). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=EQIX. The Company released its financial results on February 14, 2018, for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2017 (Q4 FY17) and for the full fiscal year 2017 (FY17). The Company's quarterly revenues and adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per diluted share grew 27% and 18% y-o-y, respectively; topping market consensus estimates. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP), which also belongs to the Technology sector as the Company Equinix. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=COUP

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Equinix most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=EQIX

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During the three months ended December 31, 2017, Equinix reported revenues of $1.20 billion, which came in above $942.65 million in Q4 FY16. Moreover, the Company's revenue numbers outperformed market expectations of $1.19 billion.

The data center operator reported a net income from continuing operations of $65.22 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 compared to $63.66 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, in the prior year's same period. The Company's AFFO grew to $381.53 million in Q4 FY17 from $293.79 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's AFFO per diluted share also increased 18% to $4.82 y-o-y in Q4 FY17, outperforming market expectations of $4.80.

For the full year FY17, the Redwood City, California-based Company's revenues rose 21% to $4.37 billion from $3.61 billion in FY16. The Company posted AFFO of $1.44 billion in FY17, rising from $1.08 billion in the last year. Furthermore, the Company's AFFO per diluted share grew 23% to $18.53 y-o-y in FY17.

Operating Metrics

In the reported quarter, Equinix's cost of revenues was $619.63 million, up from $465.92 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's gross profit came in at $580.60 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $476.73 million in Q4 FY16. The Company spent $153.61 million on sales and marketing in Q4 FY17 compared to $113.38 million in Q4 FY16. Moreover, the Company's general and administrative expenses were $187.82 million in the reported quarter versus $178.96 million in the last year's comparable quarter.

The Company's income from continuing operations increased to $232.04 million in Q4 FY17 from $184.46 million in the third quarter of FY16. Furthermore, the Company's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) stood at $564.84 million, or 47% of revenues, in Q4 FY17 versus $436.49 million, or 46% of revenues, in Q4 FY16.

Geographic Performance

Equinix's Americas region's revenues grew 39% to $606.17 million in the reported quarter from $436.54 million in Q4 FY16. Additionally, the region's adjusted EBITDA came in at $285.82 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $205.69 million in Q4 FY16.

During Q4 FY17, Equinix's Europe, Middle-East, and Africa (EMEA) region reported revenues of $369.63 million, rising 23% from $301.62 million recorded in the prior year's corresponding quarter. Moreover, the region's adjusted EBITDA were $165.06 million in Q4 FY17 versus $127.85 million in Q4 FY16.

Equinix's Asia/Pacific region's revenues were $224.42 million in Q4 FY17 versus $204.48 million in Q4 FY16. Additionally, the region's adjusted EBITDA came in at $113.96 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $102.95 million in Q4 FY16.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

During Q4 FY17, Equinix's net cash flow provided by operating activities was $494.88 million compared to $300.62 million in the year ago same quarter. Meanwhile, the Company reported a negative free cash flow of $302.67 million in Q4 FY17 compared to a negative free cash flow of $61.70 million in Q4 FY16.

At the close of books on December 31, 2017, Equinix had a cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash balance of $1.45 billion versus $773.25 million at the close of books on December 31, 2016. Additionally, the Company's total debt principal outstanding increased to stand at $10.17 billion as on December 31, 2017, from $6.82 billion as on December 31, 2016.

Dividend

In a separate press release on February 14, 2018, Equinix's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.28 per share on its common stock. The quarterly common stock dividend will be paid on March 21, 2018, to shareholders of record as on February 26, 2018.

Earnings Guidance

In its outlook for the full year FY18, Equinix expects revenues of more than $5.01 billion, with an adjusted EBITDA greater than $2.39 billion. The Company's AFFO per diluted share is forecasted to be greater than $20.38 in FY18.

For Q1 FY18, the Company anticipates adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $549 million to $557 million, and revenues to be in the band of $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 21, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Equinix's stock marginally dropped 0.82%, ending the trading session at $411.84.

Volume traded for the day: 563.20 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 3.88%; and past twelve-month period - up 7.42%

After yesterday's close, Equinix's market cap was at $32.27 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 667.49.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.21%.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Internet Software & Services industry.

Active-Investors

:

p>

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors