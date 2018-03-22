The GAN market is Estimated to Hit $2.7 Billion by 2020

HYDERABAD, India and MINNEAPOLIS, March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled "Gallium Nitride (GaN) Substrates Market: (2018-2023)", the market is driven by the growth of the LED (Light Emitting Diode) industry. The market value for LED is enhanced and this creates more demand for the substrates. The GaN LEDs are driven by the lighting segment.

Asia Pacific to have a major share in the GAN Substrates Market

Asia Pacific dominates the GaN Substrates Market with a share of 70%. Sapphire production is 78%, while GAN production is 84% in the Asia Pacific countries. These countries are the largest producers of LED. During 2018-2023, the market is expected to have a CAGR of 92%, with a high demand for LED and PSD in countries like Tokyo, Korea, Taiwan, and China. Asian players share half of the market due to the larger production of substrates in these countries. Compared to other countries, countries in the Asia Pacific region have low manufacturing and labor costs. This factor drives the growth of the power GAN devices during the forecast period.

Selected / Sample Analysis done in the full Report:

Sapphire substrates hold 90% share in the GAN Substrates Market. GAN LED is expected to have a healthy growth rate from 2018-2023, due to the increasing demand from the automobile industry in Taiwan and Korea. LED chip companies in Taiwan are developing new partnerships and investments. These factors will definitely boost the LED and substrates market. Recently, LED chip company, Epistar Corporation entered into an agreement for sharing the patents. This increases the demand for LEDs which accelerates the research and development activities.

Sapphire substrates will witness a positive growth through 2023. The overall Gallium Nitride (GaN) market is estimated to hit $2.7 billion by 2020, and larger diameter substrates will experience a greater demand as they offer high brightness and good quality.

Excerpts on Market Growth Factors

The healthcare industry drives the market use of GAN technology. There are employed in different kinds of treatments like skin, eye, dental, and cosmetic surgeries.

The automotive industry employs lasers and LEDs for many applications. GAN Lasers/ LEDs are used in head lamps and welding systems. Railways, electric vehicles, motor drives, and braking systems make use of the GAN semiconductor.

Nitride devices like light emitters, diodes, transmitters depend on the hetero-epitaxial growth of GAN on foreign substrates like Silicon, Silicon Carbide, and Sapphire. Bulky GAN products are being adopted in the market today.

Key players of the GAN Substrates m arket

Saint Gobain Lumilog is the main company for the production of GAN substrates in bulk. These substrates are used in optoelectronic and electronic devices. The company has its headquarters in France and operates in China, Japan, India, and Europe. Sumitomo Electric Industries which has its headquarters in Japan has applications in automotive, infocommunication, electronics, and industrial materials. It has 381 subsidiaries that operate in more than 40 countries in the world. Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, which is a subsidiary of MCHC, provides products, technology, and materials.

GAN Substrates m arket report is segmented as below

GAN applications are seen in optoelectronic products like LEDs, lasers. The LED industry is the main user of GAN substrates. Larger diameters for the products are chosen for increasing the output and efficiency of the production plants.

GAN Substrates by Type

1. GAN on Sapphire

2. GAN on SI

3. GAN on SIC

4. GAN on GAN

GAN Substrates by Product

1. Lasers

2. LEDs

3. Power switching devices

GAN Substrates by End use industry

1. Healthcare

2. Automobiles

3. General lighting

4. Military, communication, and optical storage

5. Consumer electronics

6. Others

GAN Substrates by Geography (covers 10+ countries) GAN Substrates Market Entropy Companies Citied / Interviewed

1. AE Tech Co. Ltd

2. GaN Systems Inc.

3. Qorvo Inc

4. Ammono SA

5. Infineon Technologies

6. Saint Gobain Ltd.

7. Aixtron Ltd.

8. Kyma Technologies

9. Sciocs Co. Ltd

10. Cree Incorporated

11. Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

12. Sino Nitride Semiconductors ltd.

13. EpiGaN NV

14. MTI Corporation

15. Six point Materials Inc

16. Fujitsu Limited

17. PAM Xiamen Co Ltd.

18. Texas Instruments Incorporated

19. Company 19

20. Company 20

21. Company 21

What can you expect from the report?

The GAN Substrates Market Report is Prepared with the Main Agenda to Cover the following 20 points:

1. Market Size by Product Categories & Application

2. Market trends & Relevant Market Data

3. Manufacturer Landscape

4. Distributor Landscape

5. Pricing Analysis

6. Top 10 End user Analysis

7. Product Benchmarking

8. Product Developments

9. Mergers & Acquisition Analysis

10. Patent Analysis

11. Demand Analysis (Revenue & Volume)

12. Country level Analysis

13. Competitor Analysis

14. Market Shares Analysis

15. Value Chain Analysis

16. Supply Chain Analysis

17. Strategic Analysis

18. Current & Future Market Landscape Analysis

19. Opportunity Analysis

20. Revenue and Volume Analysis

Frequently A sked Q uestions :

Q. Does IndustryARC publish country or application based reports in GAN & Substrates segment?

Response: Yes, we do have separate reports as mentioned below:

1. Americas GAN Substrates Market (2018-2023)

2. Asia Pacific GAN Market (2018-2023)

3. Europe GAN Market (2018-2023)

4. Healthcare GAN Substrates Market (2018-2023)

5. Automobiles GAN Substrates Market (2018-2023)

Q. Does IndustryARC provide customized reports and charge additionally for limited customization?

Response: Yes, we can customize the report by extracting data from our database of reports and annual subscription databases. We can provide the following free customization:

1. Increase the level of data in application or end user industry.

2. Increase the number of countries in geography chapter.

3. Find out market shares for other smaller companies or companies which are of interest to you.

4. Company profiles can be requested based on your interest.

5. Patent analysis, pricing, product analysis, product benchmarking, value and supply chain analysis can be requested for a country or end use segment.

Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.

