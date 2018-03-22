Delta-Q Technologies Includes J1939 Capabilities to Better Support Electric Vehicle Manufacturers

VANCOUVER, March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

New support of J1939 automotive standards provides superior charging solutions for CAN bus equipped vehicles

Delta-Q Technologies (Delta-Q), a leader in battery charging solutions for electric drive vehicles and machines, today announced the expansion of its capabilities to support the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) J1939 standards in its battery charging solutions. Delta-Q now offers the two leading Controller Area Network (CAN) bus communication protocols: CANopen and J1939.

J1939 is the preferred CAN standard for in-vehicle networks for trucks and buses in industries such as construction, material handling, electric automobiles, speciality utility vehicles and outdoor power equipment. With J1939 CAN protocol capabilities on Delta-Q's chargers, the company can support machines approved for these uses.

The expansion to J1939 provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) the ability to integrate the battery charger's data into a vehicle system, which includes telematic applications, in a simple and functional manner. This adds to Delta-Q's full CAN bus capabilities for charge control, and/or charge monitoring, for a more integrated lead acid or lithium system. It also provides OEMs with the flexibility to update battery algorithm and charger software through CAN programs to ensure quality in a vehicle's battery charge or provide full autonomous control of their applications.

"As one of the few charging solutions to offer this capability, we're excited to better support our customers that use this protocol standard across their products," says Trent Punnett, Delta-Q's vice president of sales, marketing and product management. "With the goal to constantly evolve and serve our customers' needs, the new ability to meet J1939 requirements opens opportunities-for our OEM customers- in system level design and support to integrate chargers into equipment needing telematics."

The J1939 communication model creates an open interconnected system that allows Electronic Control Units (ECUs) belonging to different component manufacturers to communicate with each other. Integration of J1939 into Delta-Q's charging solutions further enforces the company as a charging supplier with capability to support products in industry fields such as e-mobility, golf and military.

The SAE created the J1939 standards as a higher protocol built on CAN. J1939 covers the design and use of equipment that communicates signals among vehicle components. Deployed as an application, J1939 runs communication between the engine, battery, battery charger, transmission and vehicle body controls, as well as other relevant subsystems.

About Delta-Q Technologies

Delta-Q Technologies is a leading provider of battery charging solutions that improve the performance and reliability of electric drive vehicles and industrial equipment. The company has become the supplier of choice to the world's leading manufacturers of electric golf cars, lift trucks, aerial work platforms, motorcycles and scooters, floor care machines, and utility and recreational vehicles. The Delta-Q Technologies Software Development team has a combined 60 years plus of CAN programing and customization experience. This team works directly with Delta-Q's OEM customers to deliver CAN based charging solutions specific to their needs. Delta-Q is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with a local presence in the U.S., Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit http://www.delta-q.com.

Amanda Yeo, Marketing Manager, Email: ayeo@delta-q.com; AnnMarie Henriksson & Jennifer Gehrt, Communiqué PR, Phone: +1-206-282-4923 ext. 119, E-mail:delta-q@communiquepr.com