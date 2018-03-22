Textkernel Accelerates Global Growth Plans with New CTO and COO

AMSTERDAM, March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Dutch pioneer in machine learning for HR and recruitment strengthens its top management team to further accelerate global expansion

Textkernel, the Amsterdam-based global leader in machine intelligence for matching people and jobs, has strengthened its senior management team, appointing Maciej Hoch and Guus Meijer as CTO and COO. Supported by a team of over one hundred people in engineering and R&D (including a renowned international group of data scientists and machine learning experts), the new appointments will help Textkernel accelerate expansion and scale up at a global level. The company grew by 40% in 2017, and now has teams in five countries.

Hoch, formerly of Lightspeed, will be responsible for leading Textkernel's technology and innovation. Meanwhile, Meijer, formerly of Connexys, will help scale up the company's professional services and support divisions.

"Maciej and Guus bring top-level experience growing global engineering, delivery, and support teams; and they fit very well with Textkernel's R&D-oriented innovation culture," says Jakub Zavrel, Founder and CEO of Textkernel. "This makes them perfectly suited to take our technical and service organisation to the next level, delivering leading-edge solutions to the market, faster."

"You don't often get the chance to work with an extremely talented team of individuals that have a track-record of innovation," says Maciej Hoch. "Recent developments, like the Extract! 4.0 Deep Learning CV parsing release, are pushing the limits of what is possible in the recruitment industry. I look forward to being a part of these game-changing developments."

Rapid growth in the United States with CareerBuilder

Textkernel joined forces with US-based CareerBuilder in 2015 to bring it's semantic search and matching software to the United States. Working together has resulted in a fast roll out in the US recruitment market for Textkernel and has strengthened CareerBuilder's offerings by implementing artificial intelligence throughout the candidate-to-employee lifecycle.

"As one of the first players using machine learning in recruitment technology, and with our talented team and pioneering research, we're looking forward to dominating the recruitment technology market globally," concludes Zavrel.

About Textkernel

Since its foundation in 2001, Textkernel has been the international market leader in matching demand and supply in the labour market using artificial intelligence, machine learning and semantic search technologies. Textkernel enables thousands of globally and locally leading recruitment & staffing agencies, employers, job boards, HR software vendors and outplacement & redeployment agencies worldwide to work more effectively by leveraging intelligent tools in their recruitment process.

