MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 03/22/18 -- WSP Global Inc. (TSX: WSP) ("WSP" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has acquired UnionConsult Gruppen AS and its affiliated entities (together "UnionConsult"), a leading 160 employee Norwegian design and technical advisory firm, specialized in the Buildings sector. Based in Oslo, with 8 additional offices across Norway, UnionConsult's main expertise is in Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing, and offers additional services in buildings engineering and architecture.

The UnionConsult acquisition, which was financed using WSP's available cash and credit facilities, is aligned with WSP's 2015-2018 Strategic Plan. It will bolster WSP's presence in Norway by increasing its expertise in the building sector and expanding its national footprint.

"The addition of UnionConsult to the WSP team strengthens our market share in the building sectors, while expanding our engineering and consulting services across the country", noted Knut Jonny Johansen, Managing Director of WSP in Norway. "We look forward to welcoming all our new colleagues to WSP".

Jan Lokke, UnionConsult's Chief Executive Officer commented, "Becoming part of WSP is great news for UnionConsult as it will be the ideal partner for us during the next stage of our growth. In our view, the company's professional expertise and vast network are key assets that will enable us to develop nation-wide and we look forward to strengthening our service offerings across multiple sectors, while continuing to provide the highest levels of service to our clients".

UnionConsult is a leading Norwegian multi-disciplinary design and technical advisory firm, specialized in the buildings sector. The company's roots date back to the 1940s and has been family-owned for three decades. UnionConsult has grown rapidly during the past three years, positioning itself as a key player in building activities for government and local councils across Norway. The company serves a vast range of clients in both the private and public sectors.

As one of the world's leading professional services firms, WSP provides technical expertise and strategic advice to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property & Buildings, Environment, Industry, Resources (including Mining and Oil & Gas) and Power & Energy sectors. We also offer highly specialized services in project delivery and strategic consulting. Our experts include engineers, advisors, technicians, scientists, architects, planners, surveyors and environmental specialists, as well as other design, program and construction management professionals. With approximately 42,000 talented people in 550 offices across 40 countries, we are uniquely positioned to deliver successful and sustainable projects, wherever our clients need us. www.wsp.com

