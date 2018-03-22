The latest market research report by Technavio on the global automotive glow plugs marketwas valued at over USD 6 billion in 2017.

The report segments the global automotive glow plugs market by vehicle type, including passenger cars and commercial vehicles and by geography, including the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global automotive glow plugs market, according to Technavio automotive researchers:

Urbanization and increasing demand for mobility in developing economies: a major market driver

Pressure sensor glow plugs for diesel engines: emerging market trend

APAC dominated the global automotive glow plugs market with 40% share in 2017

Urbanization and increasing demand for mobility in developing economies: a major market driver

Globally, in developed economies, the automotive market has reached maturity in terms of vehicle ownership. In emerging economies, the middle-class population is growing steadily and is seeking better options to travel within the cities and intercity, leading to increased vehicle sales. In countries such as Brazil, India, China, and Russia, the combined middle-class families added up to 800 million people in 2010 and this number is expected to reach around 1,600 million people by 2020.

In developing economies, the migration of people toward cities to pursue economic opportunities and the reversal of suburbanization is expected to drive more than half of the world population towards urbanization by 2040. This will lead to growth in infrastructure developments, which will impact the various sectors of the economy. For example, better infrastructure in cities will increase the demand for vehicles such as trucks, trailers, and tractors to transport goods and resources.

Pressure sensor glow plugs for diesel engines: emerging market trend

BERU, a brand of Federal-Mogul, developed the pressure sensor glow plugs (PSG) technology. PSG controls the combustion processes inside a closed loop system. Engines with PSG help in implementing higher peak pressures in the smaller engines. This can push the future combustion processes even further to their limits and lead to stable emissions control throughout the engine's entire service life. The sensors measure the rapidly changing pressure in the combustion chamber during each combustion cycle and communicate this information uninterruptedly to the engine control unit. For accurate control of the combustion process in a diesel engine, pressure sensor glow plugs play an important part.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automotive components, "Some of the significant features of PSG are that it is based on the principle of the piezoresistive effect, it has a flexible heating rod for transmitting pressure and resisting high temperature, it can be easily calibrated, it has integrated miniaturized electronics in the upper part of the plug, and has an integrated concentric automotive plug to the combustion chamber."

Global market opportunities

In terms of regional dominance, APAC led the global automotive glow plugs market, followed by EMEA and the Americas in 2017. Countries such as China and India are the most significant manufacturing hubs in APAC. To support the growing infrastructure needs of developing nations, the increasing sales of commercial vehicles will be a significant factor that will drive the growth of the global automotive glow plugs market.

In the Americas, the market share will see a decline during the forecast period owing to the declining production of diesel engine passenger cars and commercial vehicles. In EMEA, the passenger cars market was affected by the global recession, while the stringent emission norms influenced the commercial vehicles market in this region.

