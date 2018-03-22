

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 8.00 am ET Thursday, the Bank of England is set to announce its rate decision and the minutes of the meeting. The bank is widely expected to hold its key rate at 0.50 percent and the asset purchase plan unchanged at GBP 435 billion.



The pound traded mixed against its major counterparts before the decision. While the pound recovered from its early lows against the franc, greenback and the euro, it held steady against the yen.



The pound was worth 149.65 against the yen, 1.3424 against the franc, 0.8698 against the euro and 1.4160 against the greenback at 7:55 am ET.



