Advertising agency M&C Saatchi reported a record year for both revenue and earnings as the company released its 2017 financial results on Thursday. The AIM-traded company's revenues increased by 12% compared to 2016, rising to £251.1m while the company's profit before tax saw a 16% increase as it rose to £27.7m as operating profits rose significantly in the UK, Europe and the Middle East and Africa. Overall operating profits rose by 16% to £26.7m over the year as operations in Italy and ...

