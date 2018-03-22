Assura chairman Simon Laffin will retire in July and will be replaced by fellow board member Ed Smith. Laffin will step down at the primary care property investor's annual general meeting on 10 July after seven years in the job. Assura said Laffin told the board last year he was thinking of retiring, leading to Smith's appointment as a non-executive director in October. Smith will take over as non-executive chairman at the AGM. David Richardson, Assura's senior independent director, said ...

