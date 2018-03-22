Gold exploration company Cora Gold announced the identification of key geological features at the Malian Sanankoro site after the completion of stage two drilling, the company announced on Thursday. The drilling of 41 holes at Cora Gold's flagship project, which focused on joining zones A and B into a larger mineralised structure which would extend to a strike distance of over 3km, encountered broad zones of quartz veining where "visible gold" is often seen in panned samples. Cora chief ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...