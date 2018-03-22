Investment firm India Capital Growth Fund generated £43m of net investment gains in its first full trading year since its successful premium listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange in January 2018. India Capital's net asset value rose 42.3% to 127.05p thanks to positive attributions from Ramkrishna Forgings, up 204%, and Sobha Developers, Dewan Housing and Balkrishna Industries, all up more than 100% year-on-year. The fund's average daily trading value as a percentage of market ...

