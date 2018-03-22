European-focused oil and gas exploration and production company Frontera Resources was set to see the mobilisation of equipment from its base in Romania to the T-45 well in the Taribani complex of Georgia. Frontera said on Thursday that it had received notification from its contracted service provider, which will provide pressure pumping equipment and services for the upcoming well stimulation operations, that mobilisation of the equipment would begin on 24 March and was expected to have arrived ...

