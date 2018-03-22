Oil and gas company Range Resources has agreed on an early production focused work programme on its Perlak field asset in Indonesia, with first oil production targeted for mid-2018. With field work, principally comprising well re-openings and work-overs, expected to kick off during the second quarter, Range's planned work programme is expected to add up to 200 barrels of oil per day to its production levels. Since completing the acquisition of Perlak in October, Range, working with the ...

