GKN has written to its shareholders urging them not to back Melrose Industries' hostile takeover bid, describing the turnaround specialist as an unsuitable steward of the company. With a week until the 29 March deadline for shareholders to respond to Melrose's £8.1bn offer, GKN chairman Mike Turner told shareholders Melrose's offer was "wholly inadequate" compared with GKN's own strategy. His letter is the latest salvo in a bitter battle for the future of the FTSE 100 engineer. GKN published ...

