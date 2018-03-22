Eurozone business activity in March grew at the slowest rate in 14 months, with disappointing manufacturing and services PMI surveys on Thursday. The 'flash' estimate of the manufacturing purchasing managers' index from IHS Markit fell to an eight-month low of 56.6 in March from 58.6 the month before and below the 58.1 expected. Flash surveys are based on approximately 85% of normal replies received for the monthly PMI. The flash services PMI dropped to a five-month low of 55.0 in March from ...

