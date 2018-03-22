Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Applied Materials' Net Sales Surged 28%; Adjusted EPS Soared 58%

Stock Monitor: ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=AMAT. Applied Materials reported its first quarter fiscal 2018 operating and financial results on February 14, 2018. The world's largest supplier of tools for chipmakers doubled its quarterly dividend and increased share repurchase authorization by $6.0 billion. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ: IMOS), which also belongs to the Technology sector as the Company Applied Materials. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=IMOS

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Applied Materials most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=AMAT

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended January 28, 2018 (Q1 FY18), Applied Materials' net sales surged 28% to $4.20 billion compared to net sales of $3.28 billion for Q1 FY17. The Company's reported numbers topped analysts' estimates of $4.10 billion.

During Q1 FY18, Applied Materials' GAAP gross margin rose 1.6 points to 45.7%. The Company's non-GAAP gross margin increased 1.3 points to 46.7% in the reported quarter. Applied Materials' operating income soared 48% to $1.20 billion compared to $807 million in Q1 FY17. The Company's non-GAAP operating income advanced 46% to $1.25 billion on a y-o-y basis.

For Q1 FY18, Applied Materials reported GAAP net income of $135 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, compared to earnings of $703 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, in Q1 FY17. The Company's reported quarter earnings declined due to a one-time charge related to recent US tax legislation that reduced earnings by approximately $0.94 per share.

Applied Materials' non-GAAP earnings soared 58% to $1.06 per share, which excluded the charge related to recent US tax legislation compared to earnings of $0.67 per share in Q1 FY17. Additionally, the reported quarter earnings included a benefit of $0.04 per share, driven by recent changes in the US tax legislation. Applied Material's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $0.97 per share.

Applied Materials' Segment Results

During Q1 FY18, Applied Materials' Semiconductor net sales jumped 33% to $2.85 billion compared to $2.15 billion in Q1 FY17. The segment's operating income came in at $995 million with an operating margin of 34.9% versus operating income of $690 million and 32.1% in the prior year's comparable quarter.

For Q1 FY18, the Applied Global Services division recorded net sales of $880 million, up 30% compared to $676 million in Q1 FY17. The segment's operating income and margin came at $254 million and 28.9%, respectively, compared to $178 million and 26.3%, respectively for the prior year's corresponding quarter.

During Q1 FY18, the Display and Adjacent Market's revenue totaled $455 million, reflecting growth of 8% compared to $422 million in Q1 FY17. The segment posted operating income of $101 million with operating margin of 22.2% compared to $115 million or 27.3% in the year ago same period.

Cash Matters

During Q1 FY18, Applied Materials increased cash flow from operations by 85% y-o-y to $1.47 billion and returned $888 million to shareholders through dividends of $106 million and $782 million in share repurchases.

Applied Materials' Board of Directors has approved a doubling of the quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock to $0.20 per share. The Board declared that a dividend of $0.20 per share will be payable on June 14, 2018, to shareholders of record as of May 24, 2018. The Board also approved a new $6.0 billion share repurchase authorization. This new authorization is incremental to $2.8 billion remaining in the previously approved authorization.

Business Outlook

For the second quarter of fiscal 2018, Applied Materials is forecasting net sales to be in the range of $4.35 billion to $4.55 billion, with the midpoint of the range reflecting growth of approximately 26% on a y-o-y basis. The Company is estimating non-GAAP adjusted earnings to be in the band of $1.10 to $1.18 per share, reflecting an increase of approximately 44% on a y-o-y basis at the midpoint.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 21, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Applied Materials' stock climbed 2.62%, ending the trading session at $60.78.

Volume traded for the day: 17.14 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 14.22 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 7.27%; previous three-month period - up 13.82%; past twelve-month period - up 57.54%; and year-to-date - up 18.90%

After yesterday's close, Applied Materials' market cap was at $64.76 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 16.95.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.66%.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry.

Active-Investors

:

p>

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors