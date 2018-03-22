Active-Investors: EX-Dividend Schedule: ADT Inc. Announced Its First Quarterly Dividend; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on March 23, 2018

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2018 / Active-Investors has a free review on ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) following the Company's announcement that it will begin trading ex-dividend on March 23, 2018. To capture the dividend payout, investors are required to purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date, that is by latest at the end of trading session on March 22, 2018. Active-Investors has initiated due-diligence on this dividend stock. Register with us for more free research including the one on ADT:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=ADT

If your portfolio includes dividend stocks, you have come to the right place for timely information. All you need to do is sign up for your free membership at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Dividend Declared

On March 15, 2018, ADT's Board of Directors declared its first quarter cash dividend of $0.035 per share payable on April 05, 2018, to common stockholders of record on March 26, 2018. On January 23, 2018, the Company closed its initial public offering of 105 million shares of common stock.

ADT's indicated dividend represents a yield of 1.53% compared to the average dividend yield of 2.04% for the Services sector.

Dividend Insight

ADT has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3%, which denotes that the Company spends approximately $0.33 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects the amount a Company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, ADT is forecasted to report earnings of $1.14 for the next year, which is substantially higher than the Company's annualized dividend of $0.14 per share.

ADT's operating cash flow was $330 million in Q4 2017, up 40% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's operating cash flow surged 39% to $1.59 billion for FY17. For Q4 2017, ADT's free cash flow before special items was $22 million, up from negative $42 million in Q4 2016. The Company's free cash flow before special items grew 22% to $403 million in FY17. ADT's cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2017, totaled $123 million. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain its dividend distribution for a long period.

Recent Development for ADT

On March 13, 2018, ADT announced the completed acquisition of Acme Security Systems. Acme will join forces with recently acquired Aronson Security Group (ASG) to further drive commercial growth and expansion. The price for the transaction was not disclosed.

Headquartered in San Francisco and founded in 1974, Acme is among the largest privately held security systems integrators in the Bay Area, focusing on electronic security systems, access control, video networks and more.

About ADT Inc.

ADT is a leading provider of security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada, people on-the-go and their networks. ADT is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida and employs more than 18,000 people in the United States and Canada.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 21, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, ADT's stock was marginally up 0.11%, ending the trading session at $8.97.

Volume traded for the day: 3.75 million shares.

After yesterday's close, ADT's market cap was at $6.87 billion.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.56%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Security & Protection Services industry.

Active-Investors

:

p>

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors