Active-Investors: Wired News - The Children's Place in Strategic Partnership with China's Largest Specialty Children's Apparel Retailer with Eye on Growing Chinese Market

Commenting on the partnership and licencing agreement with Semir, Jane Elfers, President and CEO of PLCE, said:

"Today's announcement unites two of the world's largest children's apparel retailers, both with long and outstanding track records of success. Entering the China market through this strategic partnership is a game-changer for our international business and is clearly a case where one plus one equals three."

David Xu, President of Balabala, added:

"The Children's Place will bring unique quality, fashion, and value to our customers in China. The combination of our deep knowledge of the market, our strong retail experience and local sourcing capabilities with the innovative design and appeal of The Children's Place apparel, accessories, and footwear will result in unsurpassed market reach creating significant value for shareholders of both companies."

Aim and scope of the Licencing agreement with Semir

PLCE's licencing agreement with Semir is for a period of five years. During the period of the agreement, Semir will follow an omni-channel strategy and plans open at least 300 Children's Place locations in Greater China and operate PLCE's ecommerce business. The strategic partnership between PLCE and Semir is expected to generate $125 million to $150 million in retail sales.

The partnership makes great economic sense for PLCE given that young children's apparel market in China is one of the fastest growing categories and this market is currently valued at approximately $24 billion. This figure is set to double by 2025 with China's two-child policy in place. Semir is an established player in this category and currently operates and franchises approximately 4,400 children's apparel stores under the Balabala brand. Additionally, it has a strong hold on the children's apparel ecommerce business via tie-ups with online partners like Tmall, JD, and VIP.com.

PLCE believes that Semir's leading market position in the children's retailing in China, strong retail, digital and operational capabilities, and their extensive knowledge of the Greater China market will provide a great platform to jumpstart its entry into the Chinese market. PLCE also believes that this would not be possible with any other Chinese player. Semir with its extensive knowledge of local market will be able to provide instant access to prime retail locations and franchisees for PLCE stores, open doors for PLCE to gain access to local sourcing and logistics capabilities. The strategic partnership with Semir allows PLCE to move closer to its plans to establishing itself as a "leading global omni-channel children's apparel brand".

Q4 2017 and FY17 Financial Results

In a separate communication, the Company also shared its financial results for Q4 2017 and full year 2017. Below is a few key highlights:

The Company reported increase in net sales of 9.4% for Q4 2017, while net sales increased by 4.8% to $1,870.3 million in fiscal 2017;

The Company reported net loss of $9.9 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, for Q4 2017 while its net income for the fiscal 2017 was $84.7 million, or $4.67 per diluted share;

The Company's gross profit was $209.9 million for Q4 2017 and $711.4 million for fiscal 2017.;

The Company's Board has approved a new share repurchase program for $250 million and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share which is 25% higher than the previously declared dividend of $0.40 per share. The dividend would be payable on April 27, 2018, for shareholders on record date of April 16, 2018.

About The Children's Place, Inc.

Secaucus, New Jersey-based PLCE is one of the largest pure-play children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. The Company designs, contracts to manufacture, sells, and licenses to sell fashionable, high-quality children's merchandise at reasonable prices which are sold under the "The Children's Place", "Place", and "Baby Place" brands. The Company has 1,014 stores in US, Canada, and Puerto Rico as well as an online portal at childrensplace.com as on February 03, 2018. Additionally, the Company has 190 international points of distribution open and operated by its 7 franchise partners in 19 countries.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 21, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, The Children's Place's stock advanced 5.78%, ending the trading session at $135.35.

Volume traded for the day: 969.68 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 441.30 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 21.83%; and past twelve-month period - up 18.78%

After yesterday's close, The Children's Place's market cap was at $2.36 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 19.20.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.18%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Apparel Stores industry.

SOURCE: Active-Investors