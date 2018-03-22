Active-Investors: Wired News - Teledyne DALSA Partners with ASML Holding to Produce Pellicle Membranes for Use in Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Teledyne Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TDY). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=TDY as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On March 20, 2018, the Company, which is a leading provider of sophisticated instrumentation, digital imaging products and software, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems, declared that its subsidiary, Teledyne DALSA Inc. is partnering with ASML Holding N.V. ("ASML") for manufacturing pellicle membranes for use in Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) lithography-based semiconductor fabrication. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

What are Pellicles?

Pellicles are unique, extremely thin transparent membranes that permit transmission of ultraviolet photons. Pellicles are like a dust cover that protects photomasks from particles and contaminants during the semiconductor fabrication process. A pellicle is about 1,000 times thinner than human hair. Pellicles must be transparent enough to allow light to transmit from the lithography scanner to the mask and should also be rugged enough to withstand high temperatures during semiconductor processing. In fact, pellicles are consumables and can be replaced many times during the life of a photomask, also known as a reticle.

What is Lithography?

Lithography is a process that patterns the structures on a microchip. Lithography plays a critical role in determining how densely chipmakers can pack transistors together.

ASML, A Pioneer in the Field of EUV Lithography

ASML, which is one of the world's largest manufacturers of chip-making equipment, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, and markets lithography systems for the semiconductor industry to fabricate state-of-the-art chips. The Company has devised the ASML TWINSCAN lithography system, which is the industry's only dual-stage system that allows exposure of one wafer while measuring another wafer. This technological advancement in imaging converts into manufacturing productivity and improved profitability for chipmakers.

ASML's EUV lithography platform is an extendible platform that would facilitate continued progress in microchip manufacturing. In the forthcoming years, it would drive chip device cost reductions, power savings as well as performance improvements.

Teledyne's Expertise in Thin Semiconductor Fabrication

Teledyne has been working in close collaboration with ASML for the development of this revolutionary technology for about three years.

Teledyne DALSA has become an international technology leader in sensing, imaging, and specialized semiconductor fabrication. Robert Mehrabian, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Teledyne, shared that the Company has been producing Micro Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) with state of the art 200 mm (8 inch) processing tools for more than 20 years now. In this process, Teledyne has amassed extensive intellectual property and experience in the production of extremely thin films with precise control of mechanical, optical and electrical properties. The Company's image sensing solutions span the spectrum from infrared through visible to X-ray while its MEMS technology has earned a world-leading reputation.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 21, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Teledyne Technologies' stock marginally rose 0.31%, ending the trading session at $193.09.

Volume traded for the day: 93.12 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 5.46%; previous six-month period - up 21.56%; past twelve-month period - up 54.30%; and year-to-date - up 6.59%

After yesterday's close, Teledyne Technologies' market cap was at $6.86 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 30.28.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry.

Active-Investors

:

p>

A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

