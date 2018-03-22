Active-Investors: Ex-Dividend Alert: Portland General Electric Has Raised Dividend for 12 Consecutive Years; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on March 23, 2018

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2018 / Active-Investors has a free review on Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) ("PGE") following the Company's announcement that it will begin trading ex-dividend on March 23, 2018. To capture the dividend payout, investors are required to purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date, that is by latest at the end of the trading session on March 22, 2018. Active-Investors has initiated due-diligence on this dividend stock. Register with us for more free research including the one on POR:

Dividend Declared

On February 14, 2018, PGE's Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.34 per share, unchanged from last quarter's dividend. The Company's dividend is evaluated based on capital requirements and financial performance. Over the long-term, PGE targets a dividend payout ratio of 50 to 70%. The Company's dividend is payable on or before April 16, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 26, 2018.

PGE's indicated dividend represents a yield of 3.37%, which is substantially higher than the average dividend yield of 2.58% for the Utilities sector. The Company has raised its dividend for twelve consecutive years.

Dividend Insight

PGE has a dividend payout ratio of 61.8%, which means that the Company spends approximately $0.62 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects the amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, PGE is forecasted to report earnings of $2.39 for the next year, which is considerably higher than the Company's annualized dividend of $1.36 per share.

As of December 31, 2017, PGE's cash and cash equivalents totaled $39 million, compared to $6.0 million as on December 31, 2016. For the year ended December 31, 2017, the Company's net cash flow provided by operating activities was $597 million compared to $553 million for the year ago corresponding period. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain its dividend distribution for a long period.

Recent Development for PGE

On February 27, 2018, PGE announced plans to advance Oregon's transition to a clean energy future with new investments in electric transportation for car owners and mass transit riders.

This announcement follows the approval of PGE's Transportation Electrification Plan by the Oregon Public Utility Commission. This plan is part of the Company's commitment to expand access to clean energy options for its customers and advance the state's goals toward a decarbonized energy system.

PGE's Transportation Electrification Plan comprises of: Partnership with TriMet to enable Oregon's first all-electric bus route. Electric Avenue charging stations expanding to six locations in Oregon. Three-year outreach and technical assistance to support customers interested in transitioning to electric vehicles.

Approval of PGE's plan follows Governor Kate Brown's executive order issued in November 2017 establishing a goal of 50,000 registered electric vehicles in Oregon by 2020.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 21, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Portland General Electric's stock slightly fell 0.17%, ending the trading session at $40.15.

Volume traded for the day: 431.17 thousand shares.

After yesterday's close, Portland General Electric's market cap was at $3.58 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 17.56.

The stock has a dividend yield of 3.39%.

The stock is part of the Utilities sector, categorized under the Electric Utilities industry.

