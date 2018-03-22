New Age Beverages Corporation Appoints Randy Looper as President of Its Health Sciences Division

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2018 / New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) the Colorado-based organic and natural healthy functional beverage company dedicated to making a difference for consumers with better-for-you alternatives, today announced that it has appointed Randy Looper, a senior experienced pharmaceutical industry executive, as President of its Health Sciences Division.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Looper, a 25-year medical and pharmaceutical industry veteran, brings substantial expertise and industry relationships to the role

New Age Health Sciences owns 11 patents and patents pending to transform the definition of healthy functional beverages for the medical community and fundamental need states

Cooperative research studies and human trials have validated the efficacy of New Age's patents, on which it has developed a roadmap to product commercialization in 2018

Over the past two years, New Age Beverages has uplisted on the Nasdaq exchange, developed a full portfolio of better-for-you beverages, doubled its retail distribution, established the infrastructure and partners to penetrate emerging channels and markets, completed five acquisitions, and established its Health Sciences Division to redefine healthy functional beverages for the future. Now, with its platform, systems and team established, New Age intends to leverage those efforts and investments to build its core brands, build scale in new channels and markets, and launch highly-differentiated new products in emerging and yet to be established beverage segments.

New Age Health Sciences, a wholly-owned subsidiary, has established its mission to become the world's leading provider of healthy functional beverages to solve real health needs, by providing its science-backed portfolio of products to address health and wellness issues for consumers globally. The Company is leveraging its patents, research and insights to improve consumers/patients' lives along four pathways including:

Surgical recovery and rehydration

Cardiovascular health

Neural protection, treatment, and improvement

Radiation protection

Randy Looper, newly appointed Division President mentioned, "I am very excited to lead the Health Sciences Division at New Age Beverages. After 25 plus years in the industry, this is the most excited I have been, and the biggest opportunity I have ever been associated with. We have the patents, the equivalent of Phase III validation on those patents, and the products that we believe will transform functional beverages in the medical channel. Not only do we see materially impacting growth from the Division, but we are also excited about the impact we can make across the entire New Age portfolio, and the difference we can make in people's lives with New Age Health Science's products."

About New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV )

New Age Beverages Corporation is a Colorado-based healthy functional beverage company that was created in 2016 and 2017 with the combination of Búcha Live Kombucha, Xing, Coco-Libre, Marley, and Premier Micronutrient Corporation, to create a one-stop-shop solution for retailers and distributors providing healthier beverages in the disruptive growth segments of the $870 Billion-dollar non-alcoholic beverage industry. In that period, New Age has become the 54th largest beverage company, one of the largest healthy beverage company, and the fastest growing in the world. New Age competes Ready to Drink (RTD) Tea, RTD Coffee, Kombucha, Energy Drinks, Relaxation Drinks, Coconut Waters, Functional Waters, and Rehydration Beverages with the brands Búcha Live Kombucha, XingTea, Xing Craft, XingEnergy, Marley One Drop, Marley Mellow Mood, Marley Mate, Marley Cold Brew, Coco-Libre, Coco-Libre Sparkling, Coco-Libre Protein, PediaAde, and Aspen Pure PH, Aspen Pure Probiotic, and 'nHanced. The Company's brands are sold across all 50 states within the US and in more than 10 countries internationally across all channels via direct and store door distribution systems. The company operates the websites www.newagebev.com, www.newagehealth.us, www.mybucha.com, www.xingtea.com, www.aspenpure.com, www.drinkmarley.com, www.cocolibre.com, and https://shop.newagebev.com.

New Age has exclusively partnered with the world's 5th largest water charity, WATERisLIFE, to end the world water crisis with the most innovative technologies available. Donate at WATERisLIFE.com to help us EnditToday.

