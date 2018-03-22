Blue Sphere Corporation: Blue Sphere to Present at the 4th Annual Gabelli & Company Waste Services Symposium in New York City

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2018 / Blue Sphere Corporation (OTCQB: BLSP) (the "Company" or "Blue Sphere"), a clean-tech independent power producer that develops, owns and manages waste-to-energy facilities and other clean energy technologies globally, announced today that Shlomi Palas, CEO of Blue Sphere will present at 12:35 pm ET at the 4th Annual Gabelli & Company Waste Services Symposium being held on Friday, March 23rd at the Lotte New York Palace in New York City.

About Blue Sphere Corporation

Blue Sphere Corporation, is a diversified independent power producer that develops, owns, and operates clean-tech, waste-to-energy facilities in the United States and abroad. The company primarily converts organic waste into electricity, but also has the ability to generate heat, natural gas and organic byproducts through various technologies.

Blue Sphere facilities; eliminate waste that would normally be disposed in landfills, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and protect water quality, helping to solve important global environmental issues.

Blue Sphere is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina and has operations in the United States and Europe.

For further information about Blue Sphere, please visit the Company's website: www.bluespherecorporate.com.

