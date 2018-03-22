Shareholders Foundation, Inc.: Lawsuit for Investors in Shares of Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: UBNT) Announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2018 / The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in NASDAQ: UBNT shares over alleged securities laws violations by Ubiquiti Networks Inc.

On September 18, 2017, a report was published entitled "Cintron Exposes Ubiquiti Networks," which detailed a series of "alarming red flags," indicating that the Company has been deceiving investors and is engaged in "corporate fraud," including, among other things, that the Company has misrepresented the size of its purported "Ubiquiti Community," as well as its levels of accounts receivable, among other things. This news caused Ubiquiti's stock price to fall, harming investors.

On February 20, 2018, Ubiquiti Networks Inc. announced that it had received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") "requesting documents and information relating to a range of topics including metrics relating to the Ubiquiti Community, accounting practices, financial information, auditors, international trade practices, and relationships with distributors and various other third parties."

On February 22, 2018, a lawsuit was filed against Ubiquiti Networks Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff claims that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failures to disclose pertaining to a range of topics, including the number of the Company's purported user community was drastically overstated, that it had exaggerated its publicly reported accounts receivable, and that as a result of the foregoing, Ubiquiti's publicly disseminated financial statements were materially false and misleading.

