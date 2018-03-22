Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Inovio Pharma Closed Collaboration Deal with ApolloBio to Develop and Commercialize VGX-3100 in Greater China

Stock Monitor: Cara Therapeutics Post Earnings Reporting

Deal Details

ApolloBio will make an upfront payment of approximately $23 million to Inovio. ApolloBio will also make potential future payments up to $20 million upon meeting certain milestones. Inovio is also entitled to receive double-digit tiered royalty payments on sales.

ApolloBio will fund all clinical development costs within the licensed territory and will pay Inovio. The agreement also provides for the potential inclusion of the Republic of Korea during the next three years.

ApolloBio has received all regulatory and Board's approvals for the agreement.

This collaboration of VGX-3100 encompasses the treatment and/or prevention of precancerous human papillomavirus (HPV) infections and HPV-driven dysplasias (including cervical, vulvar, and anal precancers).

Agreement Strengthens and Expands Inovio's Global Efforts to Develop VGX-3100

Dr. J. Joseph Kim, President and Chief Executive Officer of Inovio, stated that ApolloBio is an excellent partner that will provide significant capabilities and expertise relating to product development, the Chinese regulatory landscape, and the commercial market in China.

Dr. J. Joseph added that this agreement strengthens and expands Inovio's global efforts to develop VGX-3100.

Agreement Initially Announced in 2017

Inovio and ApolloBio announced the collaboration deal in February 2017. Under the agreement, Inovio would receive $15 million in upfront and near-term payments comprising $3 million signing fee and a $12 million milestone upon lifting of the VGX-3100 phase-3 pre-initiation clinical hold by the FDA. Under a separate equity agreement, ApolloBio also invested in Inovio's common stock.

In January 2018, the agreement was amended. Based on the new agreement, ApolloBio was required to make an upfront payment of $23 million (an increase from the previously announced amount of $15 million), along with potential future payments up to $20 million upon meeting certain milestones. As part of the new terms, the parties also agreed to terminate ApolloBio's right to purchase Inovio's stock.

About Human Papillomavirus and Cervical Dysplasia

HPV is the most common sexually transmitted infection and is the main cause of cervical cancer, which kills more than 250,000 women every year worldwide. Two types of HPV (HPV 16 and HPV 18) cause 70% of cervical cancer cases. Cervical dysplasia is a precancerous condition in which abnormal cell growth occurs on the surface lining of the cervix or endocervical canal, the opening between the uterus and the vagina. Strongly associated with sexually transmitted HPV infection, cervical dysplasia is most common in women under age 30 but can develop at any age.

Currently, there are no approved medical treatments for persistent HPV infection or cervical dysplasia. The primary treatment for high-grade cervical dysplasia is surgical excision of the pre-cancerous lesion and a margin of healthy cervical tissue.

About VGX-3100

VGX-3100 is Inovio's DNA immunotherapy product designed to treat precancers caused by HPV. VGX-3100 is designed to work in vivo to activate functional, antigen-specific, CD8+ T cells to clear persistent HPV 16/18 infection and cause regression of precancerous cervical dysplasia. VGX-3100 is a first-in-class HPV-specific immunotherapy that targets the underlying cause of cervical dysplasia, providing an opportunity for women to reduce their risk of cervical cancer without undergoing an invasive surgical procedure.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Founded in 1983 and based in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, Inovio Pharma is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, revolutionizing the fight against cancer and infectious diseases. The Company develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases.

About ApolloBio Corp.

ApolloBio Corp. is a leading Chinese biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of Chinese patients by licensing in the late-stage oncology new drugs and cell & gene therapeutic technologies into Greater China.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 21, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Inovio Pharma's stock rose 2.00%, ending the trading session at $5.10.

Volume traded for the day: 816.27 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 20.85%; previous three-month period - up 18.60%; and year-to-date - up 23.49%

After yesterday's close, Inovio Pharma's market cap was at $432.73 million.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Biotechnology industry.

