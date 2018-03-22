Active-Investors: Free Research Report as HubSpot's Quarterly Earnings Surpassed Analysts' Estimates

Stock Monitor: Opiant Pharma Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

HubSpot's total revenues reached $106.54 million, up 39.37% from $76.44 million in Q4 FY16, mainly due to the increase in subscription revenues. The Company's subscription revenues advanced 40.43% to $101.7 million y-o-y and professional services revenues increased 20.32% to $4.84 million y-o-y in Q4 FY17. The reported total revenue number surpassed analysts' consensus estimates of $101.6 million.

During Q4 FY17, HubSpot's total cost of revenues hiked 24.69% to $21.06 million from $16.89 million in Q4 FY16. The Company had a gross profit of $85.49 million in the reported quarter compared to $59.56 million in the year-ago same quarter, reflecting an increase of 43.53%.

HubSpot's operating expenses jumped 29.36% to $94.92 million in Q4 FY17 from $73.38 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's research and development (R&D) expenses grew 73.91% to $22.29 million on a y-o-y basis in the quarter under review. HubSpot reported a loss from operations of $9.43 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $13.82 million in Q4 FY16.

HubSpot incurred a net loss of $11.54 million in Q4 FY17 compared to a net loss of $13.83 million in Q4 FY16. The net loss per share was $0.31 for the reported quarter compared to $0.39 in the previous year's corresponding quarter. For Q4 FY17, the reported income included stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangibles, acquisition-related expenses, amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs, and deferred income tax benefit from convertible notes and business combination. Excluding these special items, HubSpot's non-GAAP net income was $4.64 million for Q4 FY17 compared to the non-GAAP net loss of $4.54 million in Q4 FY16. The Company had a non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.12 in Q4 FY17 compared to the non-GAAP diluted net loss per share of $0.13 in Q4 FY16. This surpassed analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 per share.

For the year ending December 31, 2017, HubSpot's total revenues were $375.61 million, an increase of 38.62% from $270.97 million in FY16. The Company's gross profit advanced 43.41% to $299.88 million on a y-o-y basis in FY17. The Company reported a loss from operations of $40.14 million in the year under review compared to $44.66 million in the previous year. HubSpot incurred a net loss of $39.71 million, or $1.08 per share in FY17, compared to a net loss of $45.56 million, or $1.29 per share, in FY16. Excluding special items, HubSpot had a non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.25 in FY17 compared to the non-GAAP diluted net loss per share of $0.36 in FY16.

Cash Matters

HubSpot had cash and cash equivalents of $87.68 million as on December 31, 2017, an increase of 46.86% from $59.7 million as on December 31, 2016.

HubSpot's cash flow from operating activities was $13.99 million in Q4 FY17, an increase of 515.66% from $2.27 million in Q4 FY16. The Company had a free cash flow of $7.04 million in the quarter under review versus a free cash outflow of $1.74 million in the year-ago comparable quarter.

HubSpot issued common stock worth $2.68 million under stock plans in Q4 FY17, 9.76% higher than $2.44 million in Q4 FY16. The Company repaid capital lease obligations of $267 million in the quarter under review, 24.19% up from $215 million in the year-ago corresponding quarter.

HubSpot spent $5.19 million on purchases of property and equipment in the reported quarter compared to $2.44 million in the previous year's same quarter.

Outlook

For the first quarter of 2018, HubSpot's total revenue is expected to be in the range of $109.2 million to $110.2 million. The Company expects its non-GAAP operating income to be between $4 million and $5 million and non-GAAP net income per common share to be between $0.10 and $0.12 for Q1 FY18.

For the full year 2018, HubSpot expects revenue to be between $481 million and $485 million. The Company expects its non-GAAP operating income to be in the range of $20.0 million to $24.0 million and non-GAAP net income per common share to be in the range of $0.51 to $0.59 in FY18.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 21, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, HubSpot's stock advanced 1.44%, ending the trading session at $120.10.

Volume traded for the day: 1.05 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 453.67 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 10.28%; previous three-month period - up 29.21%; past twelve-month period - up 95.13%; and year-to-date - up 35.86%

After yesterday's close, HubSpot's market cap was at $4.51 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 506.75.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Application Software industry.

