Traders News Source: Apricus Biosciences, Vitaros Update, The ED Market, Analysts Target Price, Pipeline

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2018 / Traders News Source, a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on small and mid-cap public companies, is issuing a comprehensive report with no obligation on Apricus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APRI), a biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative medicines in urology and rheumatology. Apricus has two product candidates currently in development, Vitaros & RayVa.

Vitaros is a novel, on-demand topical cream for the treatment of erectile dysfunction and a new potential entrant into the U.S. ED treatment market. Vitaros has been already approved in more than 25 countries, including Canada, Mexico, and certain countries in Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and the product is being commercialized by Ferring International Center S.A. and its licensees throughout Europe and in the Middle East.

Get our full report with analysts target price, APRI pipeline review and Vitaros update: READ MORE.

Copy and paste to your browser may be required to view the report - http://bit.ly/2u4o2lI-APRI-Analyst.

On March 1st, APRI reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2017 and provided a corporate update on its near-term priorities. For the past few months, the company continues to focus on Vitaros NDA resubmission. While the company faced a setback with the FDA's recent decision regarding the approval of Vitaros. APRI will submit a request to the FDA for an end-of-review meeting in the coming weeks.

While the company did not achieve its priority goal of obtaining Vitaros approval, the management has positioned the company financially to have the flexibility to continue to work with the FDA on identifying a potential platform for Vitaros while in parallel its explores opportunities with the goal of maximizing shareholder value.

Read about the overall ED market and get an APRI financial review here: READ MORE.

Copy and paste to your browser may be required to view the report - http://bit.ly/2u4o2lI-APRI-Analyst.

Disclosure

Traders News Source LLC (TNS) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering small and micro-cap equity markets. TNS has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE, NASDAQ and OTC exchanges. The other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

TNS has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a chartered financial analyst, for further information on analyst credentials, please email editor@tradersnewssource.com. Vikas Agrawal, a CFA® charter holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written, and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author per the procedures outlined by TNS. TNS is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents, or reports. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

TNS, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake, or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect, or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. TNS, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, TNS, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither TNS nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://www.tradersnewssource.com.

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer be featured on our coverage list, contact us via email at: editor@tradersnewssource.com

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

CONTACT:

editor@tradersnewssource.com

SOURCE: Traders News Source