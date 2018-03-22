Great Savings This Spring With Liberty Automotive Protection Extended Coverage

OCEAN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2018 / Liberty Automotive Protection is offering budget-friendly extended protection for used car owners that will allow significant cost savings this spring season. The New Jersey-based extended warranty provider has grown its customer base to include vehicle owners from other states. Liberty Automotive focuses on used vehicles and those that can't get standard coverage. The reasonable rates of extended protection services have made Liberty Automotive one of the top providers on the Eastern seaboard. Liberty Automotive Protection complaints on the used car industry for its few coverage options have fueled exponential growth that has seen consumers get increased variety.

With Liberty Automotive Protection, car owners get various levels of coverage that cater to specific requirements. The Select Plan is the provider's most comprehensive, offering full coverage of the critical components of a vehicle. It is tailored for second-hand cars with less mileage. The coverage ranges from the engine to the transmission to the air conditioning. For a car owner who wants protection against costly engine repair, Liberty Automotive has the Engine Plan. Any part of the engine that requires repair or replacement is covered under this policy.

The third offering from the protection provider is the Powertrain Plan, which covers the engine, transmission, and drive axles. These components come with high repair costs, which is why the extended cover is necessary, especially for a used car. Liberty Automotive Protection has a fourth plan, the Powertrain Enhanced. It covers the powertrain components plus the electrical and air conditioning. These plans are designed for the driver who is still using a vehicle even after the warranty expires.

Liberty Automotive offers benefits with its four packages, which contribute to cost savings and has great reviews online. There is the road assistance that kicks in during emergencies. The reimbursement for towing and road assistance depends on the terms of the contract. Car owners get national coverage and an unlimited number of claims. The claims process is simplified to make it easier for vehicle owners to get repairs or replacements. Other benefits offered include lockout assistance, trip interruption protection, and car rental. Liberty's coverage plans are transferable.

Liberty Automotive has been providing customized extended protection for used car owners who need more than the conventional coverage. Most of the company's services were in New Jersey, but in the past few years, they have expanded to states like New York, Virginia, and Florida. Liberty Automotive Protection continues to improve the quality of its services to meet the personalized needs of vehicle owners.

