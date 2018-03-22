The "Redrawn Law Less Stringent than TPD: Updated Switzerland Regulatory Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report looks at the newly redrafted tobacco law that is likely to form the basis of future regulation of e-cigarettes and HnB products in a country that is in Europe but outside the EU.
Currently, no single federal law regulates e-cigarettes in Switzerland. Since 2014, a draft federal tobacco products law has been under preparation by the Swiss government, but the first draft was rejected by the Federal Assembly in 2016.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Regulatory Landscape
4. National Regulatory Framework
5. Regulation: Future
6. Age Restrictions
7. Product Restrictions
8. Labelling and Packaging
9. Obligation to Notify
10. Retail Channels Restriction
11. Public Usage
12. Advertising and Marketing
13. Taxation
14. Enforcement
15. Sanctions
16. Selected relevant Case Law
17. Relevant Texts
18. Relevant Bodies
