Technavio's latest market research report on the global automotive rain, light, and humidity sensors market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

According to Technavio analysts, the global automotive rain, light, and humidity sensors market will grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of rain sensing wiper system is a major factor driving the market's growth.

The automotive rain, light, and humidity sensors are installed in the wiper units of vehicles for automatic activation of windshield wipers during rains. The rain sensing windshield wiper technology is derived from the principle of total internal reflection. The sensor works based on the amount of light it receives. During rain, there is a decrease in the amount of light received by the sensor; this automatically activates the wipers. Based on the intensity of the rainfall, the speed of the wipers is adjusted by the sensors.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increase in the use of advanced wiper system as one of the key emerging trends driving the global automotive rain, light, and humidity sensors market:

Increase in the use of advanced wiper system

Vehicles are getting equipped with advanced wiper system by OEMs to differentiate their product. Currently, there is intense competition among OEMs. Continuous innovation and technological advances taking place in the global automotive industry will further intensify this competition. Such factors are leading OEMs to equip their vehicles with advanced wiper systems.

"Players in the market are offering advanced windshield washing system, which combines a heated wiper blade system that enables to defrost ice from the windshield during winters. Such technologies are proving to be product differentiators in vehicles provided by various automakers. These factors will drive the demand for automotive, rain, light, and humidity sensors during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automotive electronics

Global automotive rain, light, and humidity sensors market segmentation

This market research report segments the global automotive rain, light, and humidity sensors market into the following applications, including passenger car and commercial vehicles and key regions, including the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

The passenger car segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 90% of the market. The market share for this application is expected to decrease by 2022. The fastest growing application is commercial vehicle, which will account for 10% of the total market share by 2022.

The Americas was the leading region for the global automotive rain, light, and humidity sensors market in 2017, accounting for a market share of 39%. By 2022, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth of nearly 5%.

