IBA Group Named Finalist in European IT Excellence Awards 2018

The finalists for the European IT & Software Excellence Awards 2018, a leading pan-European awards for ISVs, Solution Providers and Systems Integrators and their vendor and distributor partners, were announced by IT Europa. IBA Group - http://www.ibagroupit.com - and its two entries in the European IT & Software Excellence Awards 2018 have been successful and are now finalists in the following categories.

Independent Software Vendor (ISV) as a Software Innovation Solution of the Year

Solution Provider as an Enterprise Solution of the Year.

Now in their 10th year, the European IT & Software Excellence Awards 2018 attracted more than 400 entries. More than 100 companies from 29 European countries are represented amongst the finalists. A total of 43 solution providers, 36 ISVs and 57 suppliers have made the finals. The award winners will be announced at a gala dinner and presentation ceremony to be held on April 19, 2018 in London.

The awards are given for IT solutions that get to the heart of customer issues, delivering better business, a clearer understanding of data, and more efficient and profitable outcomes. The judges, with many decades of experience of IT industry involvement between them, have arrived at a list of finalists that they believe truly reflects both the strength of Europe's IT industry and many of the changes in direction occurring within it.

John Garratt, Editor of IT Europa, who heads the judges' panel says: "We are proud to have carried the flag for European IT for the last ten years. We continue to push out the core message about just what the IT industry is capable of doing in changing how people, businesses, and organizations function. This year, to celebrate the 10th anniversary, we will use the wealth of good stories from these finalists to promote IT to a wider audience by highlighting the successes contained in these awards."

