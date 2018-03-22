X-Analytics Powers Objective Cyber-Risk Underwriting Decisions and Cyber-Insurance Portfolio Growth
Following on the heels of an at-capacity event at the U.S. Embassy, Secure Systems Innovation Corporation (SSIC), a cyber risk management firm with a patented method for measuring and modeling cyber risk, X-Analytics, will present today at the Cyber Insurer and Broker Assembly.
In his presentation, Robert Vescio, inventor of X-Analytics, will highlight the use of cyber-risk economics to define, measure, and manage financial exposure related to cyber insurance.
|Robert Vescio, Inventor of X-Analytics and Chief Analytics Officer at SSIC
"Measuring Cyber-Risk Exposure to Unlock the Insurance Industry's Cyber-Risk Capacity" at Cyber Insurer Broker Assembly
|While understanding and quantifying cyber risk is a top priority and challenge for the insurance industry, it is also extremely challenging. The lack of metrics related to cyber risk amplifies fear and misunderstanding.
|One of the leading experts in the emerging field of cyber-risk economics, Vescio will demonstrate how analysis and measurement of the economic impact of cyber risk enables insurers, brokers, and reinsurers to make objective cyber-risk underwriting decisions. Vescio will be joined by a leading global insurer to discuss how more accurate valuation of known cyber-risk exposures inside large businesses can help insurers manage their exposure levels and grow their cyber-insurance portfolios.
|March 22, 2018 at 14:30 GMT
|etc.venues Fenchurch Street
|8 Fenchurch Place
|London EC3M 4PB
|Brianna Carroll Boyle
|+1-301-502-9012
|
bboyle@securesystemscorp.com
About SSIC
Based in the Washington, D.C. area, Secure Systems Innovation Corporation (SSIC) is a cyber risk management firm that informs strategic decision making. Its innovative, patented method for measuring and modeling cyber risk, X-Analytics, objectively expresses the economics of cyber risk. SSIC is changing how executives and boards understand and manage cyber risk. For more information, please visit https://www.securesystemscorp.com
