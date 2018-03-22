X-Analytics Powers Objective Cyber-Risk Underwriting Decisions and Cyber-Insurance Portfolio Growth

Following on the heels of an at-capacity event at the U.S. Embassy, Secure Systems Innovation Corporation (SSIC), a cyber risk management firm with a patented method for measuring and modeling cyber risk, X-Analytics, will present today at the Cyber Insurer and Broker Assembly.

In his presentation, Robert Vescio, inventor of X-Analytics, will highlight the use of cyber-risk economics to define, measure, and manage financial exposure related to cyber insurance.

WHO: Robert Vescio, Inventor of X-Analytics and Chief Analytics Officer at SSIC WHAT: "Measuring Cyber-Risk Exposure to Unlock the Insurance Industry's Cyber-Risk Capacity" at Cyber Insurer Broker Assembly BACKGROUND: While understanding and quantifying cyber risk is a top priority and challenge for the insurance industry, it is also extremely challenging. The lack of metrics related to cyber risk amplifies fear and misunderstanding. One of the leading experts in the emerging field of cyber-risk economics, Vescio will demonstrate how analysis and measurement of the economic impact of cyber risk enables insurers, brokers, and reinsurers to make objective cyber-risk underwriting decisions. Vescio will be joined by a leading global insurer to discuss how more accurate valuation of known cyber-risk exposures inside large businesses can help insurers manage their exposure levels and grow their cyber-insurance portfolios. WHEN: March 22, 2018 at 14:30 GMT WHERE: etc.venues Fenchurch Street 8 Fenchurch Place London EC3M 4PB MEDIA CONTACT: Brianna Carroll Boyle +1-301-502-9012 bboyle@securesystemscorp.com

About SSIC

Based in the Washington, D.C. area, Secure Systems Innovation Corporation (SSIC) is a cyber risk management firm that informs strategic decision making. Its innovative, patented method for measuring and modeling cyber risk, X-Analytics, objectively expresses the economics of cyber risk. SSIC is changing how executives and boards understand and manage cyber risk. For more information, please visit https://www.securesystemscorp.com

