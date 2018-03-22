Blockchain Remains a Potential Powerhouse for Various Markets' Futures

NEW YORK, March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

NetworkNewsWire Editorial Coverage

As investors enter the second quarter looking for signs of growth sectors, cryptocurrencies and blockchain-related markets remain at the top of the list in potential. In particular, the advantages of blockchain technologies and their secure, immutable shared ledgers are rapidly gaining recognition in the international trade and finance, security, gaming and healthcare sectors. Several companies are advancing programs to educate the broader investing public about blockchain technology. Those companies include SinglePoint, Inc. (OTC: SING) (SING Profile), which has been aggressively making strategic acquisitions and building a diverse portfolio in the blockchain space. Other public companies pursuing opportunities in the expanding blockchain sector include Longfin Corp. (NASDAQ: LFIN), Accenture PLC (NYSE: ACN), Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) and Overstock.com, Inc (NASDAQ: OSTK).



Blockchain Going Mainstream

With an extensive history in payment technologies, SinglePoint (OTCQB: SING) is selectively building a portfolio of subsidiaries and partnerships in the blockchain sector as the technology becomes accepted by global blue-chip enterprises.



The rapid ascendance of blockchain and its growing significance to multiple marketplaces present a rare opportunity to invest in a transformational technology, somewhat akin to the early dot-com days. The buzz-phrases "creative destruction" or "disruptive technology" could easily be applied to the beneficial upheavals expected in finance, payment processing, trade, transportation and other industries as blockchain platforms become ubiquitous.

SinglePoint's widening portfolio of blockchain assets includes:

A letter of intent to acquire 100 percent of Bitcoin Beyond, a premier platform that enables merchants to accept bitcoin payments using existing web-enabled, point-of-sale devices (http://nnw.fm/t9zNO). SingleSeed Payments subsidiary is developing a proprietary cryptocurrency solution that allows cannabis merchants and consumers to take advantage of bitcoin-powered transactions using debit and credit cards. In addition to making bitcoin-backed card purchases possible in all retail settings, SinglePoint's initiative will enable cannabis dispensaries to digitally track and manage their product inventories, performing tasks such as uploading product data, photos and descriptions. The system deducts items automatically from a dispensary's product listings when a purchase is made (https://singleseed.com/). Original "Shark Tank" member Kevin Harrington as company spokesman for an innovative, compatible virtual wallet to store any type of cryptocurrency. A recognized serial and successful venture capitalist, Harrington will host a new national television and online media ad campaign featuring SinglePoint and the virtual wallet's secure method of storing cryptocurrencies (http://nnw.fm/b8E8o). A blockchain platform for healthcare applications to be built with ORHub, Inc. following completion of a letter of intent. ORHub's surgical resource management software is transforming the way hospitals handle operating-room data, thereby enabling reductions in supply-chain costs. SinglePoint will develop blockchain-based solutions with ORHub to enhance the value of data collected by the operating-room software platform (http://nnw.fm/IxwQ4).

For more information on these endeavors view the company's shareholder update http://nnw.fm/oso7M

SinglePoint Leadership

Recently SinglePoint moved to the OTC:QB Venture Markets. With this move the company added former Amazon general manager and current F5 Networks senior vice president Venugopal Aravamudan to its board of directors. At Amazon, Aravamudan helped run Amazon Web Services Relational Database Systems, and at F5 Networks, he is responsible for next-generation cloud services.

This additional to the team looks to open multiple new relationships and opportunities for the company.

The Future of Blockchain

As the finance and trade industries lead the way to wider adoption of blockchain technologies, it appears inevitable client industries will follow. German banking giant Deutsche Bank (DB) projects that blockchain-enabled systems will record transactions for 10 percent of global GDP by 2027 (http://nnw.fm/rTeW3).

The IT research and consulting firm Gartner Group projects a sharply rising arc for blockchain providers. Analysts state blockchain is estimated to have delivered $4 billion in business value-add or technology innovation in 2017, which it expects to increase five-fold to $21 billion in two years and soar to $176 billion by 2025. Looking out further, Gartner estimated blockchain will be a $3.1 trillion value-added industry by 2030.

By these measures, blockchain technology is still in its infancy in terms of commercial potential. If blockchain unfolds as the internet did, new applications will be found that have not yet been considered.

Other Companies in Blockchain Space

Global management consulting giant Accenture (NYSE: ACN) reported March 12 it had created a blockchain prototype with the goal of eradicating bogus pharmaceuticals from global supply chains and is partnering with delivery-and-logistics leader DHL to that end (http://nnw.fm/Cq5tb). The two companies announced they have created a blockchain-based serialization prototype with nodes in six geographic areas to track pharmaceuticals across the supply chain (http://nnw.fm/4kOt5). According to Interpol, about a millionpeople die each year globally because of counterfeit drugs, and some 30 percent of pharmaceuticals sold in emerging markets are thought to befakes.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ: MARA) shares recently surged nearly 60 percent in a single trading day after the company announced it had commenced bitcoin mining at its new facility in Quebec. In February, Marathon announced it had purchased 1,400 Bitmain Antminer S9 miners and that it had leased space in Quebec, which is renowned for its comparatively low power costs.Marathon said it may add another 2,800 Antminer S9s as it evaluates productivity.



Longfin (NASDAQ: LFIN) is working to connect 70 FX and spot exchanges with 300 banks through its electronic market platform. The company also announced in January that its Ziddu Smart Contracts are commercially available on the Ethereum blockchain. Longfin contends that currently Ziddu.com is the only venue for decentralized smart contracts.



Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK) launched an initial coin offering in December, and the company's CEO told CNNMoney he may consider selling off the better-known online retail business to focus on the 10 blockchain companies it owns. In January, Polymath, a security token launch pad, reported a partnership with Overstock's blockchain subsidiary, t0.com, Inc. (tZERO), in which Polymath is acting in an advisory role in connection with tZERO's $250 million ICO. With a market-cap of $1.30 billion, Overstock.com said in March it is cooperating with a Securities and Exchange Commission inquiry into the cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors.



While blockchain technology remains an emerging influence in world business, it has already demonstrated its potential power as a transformative means of providing security to commercial transactions, including financial processes. Blockchain appears to have the capability of becoming a disruptive market influence as it alters the way the world does business.



For more information on SinglePoint, visit SinglePoint, Inc. (OTCQB: SING).



About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is a financial news and content distribution company that provides (1) access to a network of wire services via NetworkWireto reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets (3), enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via the Investor Brand Network (IBN) to nearly 2 million followers, (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions, and (6) a total news coverage solution with NNW Prime. As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge. For more information, please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer



DISCLAIMER: NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is the source of the Article and content set forth above. References to any issuer other than the profiled issuer are intended solely to identify industry participants and do not constitute an endorsement of any issuer and do not constitute a comparison to the profiled issuer. FN Media Group (FNM) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated with NNW or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by NNW are solely those of NNW and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. Readers of this Article and content agree that they cannot and will not seek to hold liable NNW and FNM for any investment decisions by their readers or subscribers. NNW and FNM and their respective affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT registered broker-dealers/analysts/investment advisers, hold no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.



The Article and content related to the profiled company represent the personal and subjective views of the Author, and are subject to change at any time without notice. The information provided in the Article and the content has been obtained from sources which the Author believes to be reliable. However, the Author has not independently verified or otherwise investigated all such information. None of the Author, NNW, FNM, or any of their respective affiliates, guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any such information. This Article and content are not, and should not be regarded as investment advice or as a recommendation regarding any particular security or course of action; readers are strongly urged to speak with their own investment advisor and review all of the profiled issuer's filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission before making any investment decisions and should understand the risks associated with an investment in the profiled issuer's securities, including, but not limited to, the complete loss of your investment.



NNW & FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.



This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and NNW and FNM undertake no obligation to update such statements.

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is affiliated with the Investor Brand Network (IBN).

About IBN

Over the past 10+ years we have consistently introduced new network brands, each specifically designed to fulfil the unique needs of our growing client base and services. Today, we continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Please feel free to visit the Investor Brand Network (IBN) http://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Corporate Communications Contact:

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York,

+1-212-418-1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com



Media Contact:

FN Media Group, LLC

NNW@FinancialNewsMedia.com

+1-(954)345-0611

