Innovative Digital Workforce Platform Streamlining Functionality for QSR Operators Becoming Reliant on Gig Economy

PALM BEACH, Florida, March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

MarketNewsUpdates.com News Commentary

The gig economy, as reflected by nonemployer firms, is significant and growing fast. Overall, there has been a clear surge in nonemployer firms, a measure of contractor and freelance individuals, business activity in the last decade, which indicates an increasing rise of online platforms. According to a 2016 study by McKinsey & Co., roughly 30 percent of working-age Americans are already engaged in the gig economy, and some labor experts predict that that economy, with its freelance workforce, could make up the majority portion of the American workforce within a decade. Many of the largest companies are now turning to online freelance services to add flexible hires during those companies' busiest seasons. This shift is already underway in many sectors, including the restaurant and hospitality industries, with a large percent of millennials believing that they prefer to be their own bosses. Active stocks in the markets include: ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY), Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB), Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ: SBUX), Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNKN), Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ).

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) BREAKING NEWS: ShiftPixy, a disruptive workforce engagement platform provider, is helping businesses streamline employment operations in sectors where high turnover is hampering growth. The gig economy's mainstream adoption has caused much of the part-time labor force to leave the standard workplace in favor of gig platforms that provide the desired flexibility. By leveraging the gig economy concept and focusing on companies who rely on part-time labor, ShiftPixy's ecosystem and mobile platform have created a solution that allows operators to retain a dedicated workforce while achieving desired growth and scalability.

ShiftPixy's Co-Founder and CEO Scott Absher stated, "We talk with scores of operators every week that struggle with high turnover. We also speak with private equity firms who own multi-unit restaurant and QSR brands in their portfolio and can relate to today's part-time labor troubles. ShiftPixy can improve their portfolio companies' efficiencies and their bottom line by establishing much needed stability and reliability in the workforce."

Particularly for mid- to large-sized restaurant, hospitality, and retail chains, where employees are the heart of an organization, ShiftPixy provides a sophisticated tech-driven solution to cure the labor headaches many organizations face. AI-enabled onboarding, human capital data recorded on private blockchain ledgers, and an innovative 'micro-metering' approach to financial and insurance transactions are only a few ways ShiftPixy is disrupting both the traditional employment and gig economy models and providing a ready-to-hire workforce for organizations. Read this and more news for ShiftPixy at: http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/pixy.html



To discover the power of ShiftPixy's self-delivery platform for your restaurant please select one of our convenient webinar timeslots at: https://www.shiftpixy.com/webinars/ Or call at 888-798-9200 to register.

Additional industry related developments from around the markets:

In Gig Economy recent developments, on February 8, 2018, federal Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley ruled that a four-month Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) delivery driver was properly classified as an independent contractor, and not an employee. While not a slam dunk victory for California "gig economy" companies due to the fact-intensive analysis required in misclassification cases, these companies now have some insight as to how California courts may apply the decades-old rubric to their innovative, twenty-first century business models in determining whether a worker is properly classified as an independent contractor.

In a release issued on Reuters late yesterday afternoon, Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ: SBUX) wants more people to use its time-saving mobile ordering app that lets customers buy drinks without waiting in line. Interviews with more than two dozen Starbucks customers suggest that the move, aimed at countering robust competition from fast-food chains and other coffee sellers, may face obstacles. To start, saving time was not high on some customers' wish lists. In fact, several said they deliberately slow down their Starbucks visits to indulge in mini catch-up sessions with the "baristas" who take orders and make lattes.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) continues to introduce faster and easier choices for running on Dunkin', announcing that On-the-Go Mobile Ordering is now available through the Google Assistant, on iPhones and Android phones. Though this new integration, DD PerksRewards members can use the Google Assistant, Google's voice assistant technology, on their iPhones and Android phones to place a mobile order for Dunkin' Donuts coffee, beverages, baked goods and breakfast sandwiches, and then speed past the line in store for pick-up. The new integration is powered by Conversable, a leading AI-powered conversational intelligence platform.

Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ), the recognized world leader in pizza delivery and digital ordering platforms, is now conducting a second round of self-driving delivery vehicle testing, with a focus on the customer experience. This two-month test in Miami, in partnership with Ford, will leverage the learnings of the first round of testing, but will add the element of delivery in a larger, urban setting. "Our first round of testing the customer experience in Ann Arbor provided some great learnings and insights, including the fact that there are customers who are interested in this as a delivery option," said Kevin Vasconi, executive vice president and chief information officer of Domino's. "Our testing is focused on the last 50 feet of the customer experience, between the front door and the car. While we work to refine that interaction, we also need to understand how operating this type of delivery in a more densely populated city will impact the customer experience and the specific delivery challenges it might present."

DISCLAIMER: MarketNewsUpdates.com (MNU) is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. MNU is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. MNU and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. MNU's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. MNU is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed MNU has been compensated forty five hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press release issued above by ShiftPixy, Inc. by the company. MNU HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MNU undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

info@marketnewsupdates.com

+1(561)325-8757

