

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Policymakers of the Bank of England decided to leave the benchmark rate unchanged in a split vote on Thursday.



At the rate-setting meeting, the Monetary Policy Committee, governed by Mark Carney, voted 7-2 to maintain the benchmark rate at 0.50 percent. The bank had previously raised its key rate in November 2017, which was the first hike in a decade.



Ian McCafferty and Michael Saunders preferred a quarter point rate hike.



Policymakers unanimously decided to maintain the quantitative easing at GBP 435 billion.



All members agree that any future increases in bank rate are likely to be at a gradual pace and to a limited extent.



'Seven members thought that the current policy stance remained appropriate to balance the demands of the MPC's remit,' the bank said in the statement.



