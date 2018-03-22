22 March 2018
G4S plc ('the Company')
PDMR transaction - Initial Notification
The Company announces that on 19 March 2018, Paul Spence, a person discharging managerial responsibility within G4S plc purchased 10,000 ordinary shares of 25 pence each in the Company as set out below.
Further details are provided below in accordance with Article 19.3 of the Markets Abuse Regulation.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Paul Spence
2
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
PDMR - Director of G4S plc
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
G4S plc
b)
LEI
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FLG62
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of 10,000 shares in the Company
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
+--------+---------+ |Price(s)|Volume(s)| +--------+---------+ |£2.49 |10,000 | +--------+---------+
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable/single transaction
£24,900
GBP - Pound Sterling
e)
Date of the transaction
19 March 2018
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:
Celine Barroche Company Secretary
