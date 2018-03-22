

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's factory gate prices increased for the third successive month in February, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Thursday.



The manufacturing industries output price index, excluding VAT, rose 1.1 percent year-over-year in February, faster than the 0.9 percent increase in January, which was revised from a 4.9 percent fall reported earlier.



The price index for home sales edged up 0.1 percent, while those for exports sales dropped by 0.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, output prices decreased 0.6 percent from January, when it slid by 1.0 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX