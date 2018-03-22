Technavio market research analysts forecast the global commercial portion control scales market to grow at a CAGR of close to 7% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180322005543/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global commercial portion control scales market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This market research report segments the global commercial portion control scales market into the following products (commercial electric portion control scales and commercial mechanical portion control scales), technology (commercial portion control scales with self-calibration and commercial portion control scales with external calibration), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the growing need to reduce food waste in commercial kitchens as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global commercial portion control scales market:

Growing need to reduce food waste in commercial kitchens

Commercial kitchens are directing their focus toward solutions that can reduce food waste. Commercial kitchens come with several stations that prepare various types of food in different ways; this increases the chance of food waste. One of the most important steps to minimize food waste in commercial kitchens is proper portion control. It aids in measuring the correct portion amount before sending the food out of the kitchen. It has a big impact on food cost.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for food service, "Portion control scales use reliable portions that help restaurants or other foodservice establishments in decreasing the amount of food waste by keeping the inventory at the required level. Commercial portion control scales also help kitchen staff by preventing them from overestimating the amount of food that goes on a plate by ensuring that the same amount is served on each plate, thereby preventing profit loss from oversized portions. Commercial portion control scales help foodservice establishments to ensure that the correct quantity of ingredients is being used with all food products they offer."

Over portioning increases the cost associated with food items prepared in foodservice establishments and affects the profit margin of such establishments. It also leads to over-use of items that go while preparing food and results in food waste. Thus, portion control in commercial kitchens are expected to increase the demand for commercial portion control scales during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global commercial portion control scales market segmentation

Of the two major products, the commercial electric portion control scales segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 69% of the market. They have easy and convenient control features that help operators to fetch data after each batch of operation, and this is a crucial factor leading to its high adoption. The market share for this product is expected to increase nearly 2% by 2022.

The Americas was the leading region for the global commercial portion control scales market in 2017, accounting for a market share of around 41%. Countries such as the US, Argentina, and Brazil are some of the leading foodservice markets in this region. By 2022, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth rate among all three regions.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Mark the beginning of spring with Technavio. Get 30% discount on all energy reports. Offer valid from 12th March for a limited period. OR Get 20% off on all media and entertainment services reports. Offer valid only till the 31st of March.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180322005543/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com