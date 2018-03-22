

Hazel Renewable Energy VCT2 plc LEI: 213800GQ3JQE2M214C75 22 March 2018



At the Annual General Meeting of Hazel Renewable Energy VCT2 plc, held on 21 March 2018, all resolutions were passed.



Details of the proxy votes in respect of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting received as at 11:05am on 19 March 2018, 48 hours before the time of the meeting (excluding weekends), at Downing LLP are set out below:



+--------------+-------------+-------------+----------+-------------+---------+ | |For |Discretionary|Against |Total |Withheld | +--------------+-------------+-------------+----------+-------------+---------+ |Resolution No.|No. of |No. of |No. of |No. of |No. of | | +-------------+-------------+----------+-------------+---------+ | |Votes Cast |Votes Cast |Votes Cast|Votes Cast |Votes | | +-------------+-------------+----------+-------------+---------+ | |% of votes |% of votes |% of votes|% of votes | | +--------------+-------------+-------------+----------+-------------+---------+ |1 |1,858,563,514|- |- |1,858,563,514|- | | +-------------+-------------+----------+-------------+---------+ | |100.00% |0.00% |0.00% |100.00% | | +--------------+-------------+-------------+----------+-------------+---------+ |2 |1,853,383,339|- |5,180,175 |1,858,563,514|- | | +-------------+-------------+----------+-------------+---------+ | |99.72% |0.00% |0.28% |100.00% | | +--------------+-------------+-------------+----------+-------------+---------+ |3 |1,858,563,514|- |- |1,858,563,514|- | | +-------------+-------------+----------+-------------+---------+ | |100.00% |0.00% |0.00% |100.00% | | +--------------+-------------+-------------+----------+-------------+---------+ |4 |1,853,383,339|- |5,180,175 |1,858,563,514|- | | +-------------+-------------+----------+-------------+---------+ | |99.72% |0.00% |0.28% |100.00% | | +--------------+-------------+-------------+----------+-------------+---------+ |5 |1,858,563,514|- |- |1,858,563,514|- | | +-------------+-------------+----------+-------------+---------+ | |100.00% |0.00% |0.00% |100.00% | | +--------------+-------------+-------------+----------+-------------+---------+ |6 |1,758,050,101|- |95,333,238|1,853,383,339|5,180,175| | +-------------+-------------+----------+-------------+---------+ | |94.86% |0.00% |5.14% |100.00% | | +--------------+-------------+-------------+----------+-------------+---------+ |7 |1,853,383,339|- |5,180,175 |1,858,563,514|- | | +-------------+-------------+----------+-------------+---------+ | |99.72% |0.00% |0.28% |100.00% | | +--------------+-------------+-------------+----------+-------------+---------+ |8 |1,853,383,339|- |5,180,175 |1,858,563,514|- | | +-------------+-------------+----------+-------------+---------+ | |99.72% |0.00% |0.28% |100.00% | | +--------------+-------------+-------------+----------+-------------+---------+ |9 |1,858,563,514|- |- |1,858,563,514|- | | +-------------+-------------+----------+-------------+---------+ | |100.00% |0.00% |0.00% |100.00% | | +--------------+-------------+-------------+----------+-------------+---------+



A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.hemscott.com/nsm.do.



