Dahua Technology Launches HDCVI-IoT Series

HANGZHOU, China, March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Dahua Technology, a leading solution provider in the global video surveillance industry, launches HDCVI-IoT product series - a crucial component of HDCVI 4.0, a revolutionary concept first put forward by Dahua early last year.

HDCVI-IoT is an IoT infrastructure based upon HDCVI technology, offering a comprehensive ecosystem linking conventional HD-over-Coax video and audio data with sensor information (such as temperature & humidity) and alarms. This offers users potential risk warnings with visual evidence, allowing them to secure personnel and property across all dimensions.

HDCVI-IoT includes the following devices:

Linca Series

DH-HAC-LC1220T-TH

As 2MP HDCVI Temperature and Humidity Camera, it records and uploads video with real-time environmental information using built-in temperature & humidity sensor, perceiving sudden changes for early warning. It boasts a detection range of -40â"ƒ~60â"ƒ /10-95% RH with an accuracy of 2â"ƒ/5%RH.

DH-HAC-LC1200SL-W

It is a 2MP HDCVI Gateway Camera that integrates up to 32 wireless alarm devices such as smoke detector, door contact or siren, to establish a corresponding system providing visual records for triggered alarms, with built-in Airfly transmitter supporting global frequency 433/868/915Mhz.

MotionEye Series

DH-HAC-ME2802B/ME1400B/ME1200B

The 8MP/4MP/2MP HDCVI MotionEye Camera specializes in accurate motion detection based on video & built-in PIR. While effectively decreasing the false alarm rate, the camera with a max video output of 25/30fps@4MP/1080P provides intrusion detection with visual alarm verification.

HDCVI IoT Recorder

DHI-XVR7000E-4KL-X

It offers centralized IoT management with user-friendly UI, displaying real-time IoT data and producing statistic reports. With elegant new appearance design, it also supports built-in battery for emergency power-off.

Accessories

DH-PFM871A-N

The HDCVI-IoT USB Dongle attached to the XVR enables access to multiple wireless alarm devices, such as smoke detectors or door contacts, within a transmission distance up to 500m.

Application Scenarios

Warehouses(for food, medicine or chemicals)

Temperature and humidity must be kept within specific range to reduce damage or danger. With HDCVI-IoT, when the concerning index goes beyond the number set by the user, the alarm will be triggered instantly.

Museums & Libraries

Relics in museums and books in libraries require a strictly controlled storage environment. HDCVI-IoT, while ensuring meticulous monitoring, also records all data in regular reports.

Farms & Greenhouses

The growth of plants and animals are very sensitive to the environment. HDCVI-IoT, with real-time environmental data superimposed on the monitoring video, optimizes management efficiency.

Check out HDCVI-IoT at ISC West 2018 during April 11th-13th. By integrating sensing information, video and IoT, HDCVI-IoT offers you comprehensive surveillance. With a mission of "Enabling a Safer Society and Smarter Living", Dahua will continue to focus on "Innovation, Quality, and Service", to serve partners and customers around the world.

*Product launch date might be varied depends on countries

