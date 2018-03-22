Quatrro Continues Growth Acceleration With Record-breaking Client Wins in Manufacturing Sector

ATLANTA, Georgia, March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Quatrro Business Support Services, a market leader in providing platform-based and digitally enabled business services to mid-market clients, hasannounced that it has surpassed its original goals for FY 2018, in terms of new opportunities created and new client acquisitions in the Manufacturing sector.

Quatrro is one of the key frontrunners in offering business process outsourcing services to the Manufacturing Industry. Being a pioneer in this space, Quatrro well understands the pain points of the manufacturing organizations such as rising operational costs, stringent industry regulations and evolving technological challenges. Through its best in class accounting, payroll and IT outsourcing services, Quatrro helps its manufacturing clients mitigate these challenges, enabling them to focus on innovation, product improvement, and cost optimization.

Charles Harmornick, President, Quatrro Business Support Servicesacknowledging that this year Quatrro has signed record new clients in the manufacturing sector, said, "We are pleased to continue to broaden our client base and offer our new and existing clients in the manufacturing space, tailored business support solutions that leverage industry best practices and latest technologies like process automation, digital, Cloud and analytics."He further added: "We expect this financial year to be another record year for the company as we continue to see great momentum in the adoption of our services by small and medium manufacturing organizations."

Quatrro will remain strongly focused on a specific set of industry verticals, and continue to use the aggregating power of its innovative technological platforms to unleash opportunities for its clients.

About Quatrro Business Support Services

Quatrro Business Support Services, one of the leading businesses under the Quatrro brand, consists of a range of affordable business support services that are offered through the industry's first 'Click and Buy' interface on the cloud. Built on the innovative 'Internet of Things' concept, the digital portal enables SMB clients to review, evaluate and buy a bundle of services off-the-shelf on a 24x7 basis.

Quatrro offers a broad range of platforms and cloud-based accounting services by leveraging the industry's leading accounting platforms designed to create economies of scale resulting in enhanced financial visibility, lower costs and improved business process efficiency. Its client base includes more than 6500+ small & medium businesses across the manufacturing, auto, restaurant, retail, healthcare and hospitality industries, that include franchisees of some of the most legendary and iconic brands in the nation, as well as not-for-profit organizations.

http://www.quatrrobss.com

