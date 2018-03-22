Cloudflare, Inc.: Cloudflare Announces Mobile SDK to Monitor Network Performance for Applications

SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudflare (http://www.cloudflare.com/), the leading Internet performance and security company, today announced the Cloudflare Mobile SDK, a free solution that enables any mobile app developer to understand network performance and metrics.

Consumers are frustrated by mobile apps that are slow, crash, or deliver errors that degrade the user experience. For mobile app developers, a bad user experience means poor reviews, lower engagement, and reduced conversion on business metrics.

Delivering consistent app performance requires focusing on every link in the chain: app code, network calls between the app and edge networks, and server infrastructure. There are a number of solutions that give developers analytics on their applications, but there has never been a way for app developers to understand how often their apps fail due to network errors.

App developers easily integrate the Cloudflare Mobile SDK with their mobile apps to give them visibility into network performance and errors around the world. The Cloudflare Mobile SDK is complementary to existing developer tools like Crashlytics, Rollbar, Sentry, Instabug, etc.

"Cloudflare is focused on helping to build a better Internet, from handset to origin server and back," said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare. "We wanted to help mobile app developers better track network performance easily and for free, because it's better for the Internet."

Examples of network errors impacting user experience include:

Disconnects that occur when roaming from network-to-network (e.g. from a cell network to home Wi-Fi).

Packet loss due to poor signal.

Congestion on the Internet between the cell tower and infrastructure.

The Cloudflare Mobile SDK offers app developers never-before-seen insights to improve their customers' user experience. The benefits of the Cloudflare Mobile SDK include:

Lightweight: No impact on performance or device battery life.

Actionable, Novel Data: Understand network performance in apps the same way developers analyze network calls in a browser.

Minimal Dependencies: Anyone can use the Cloudflare Mobile SDK to collect data, even those not using any Cloudflare infrastructure.

Private by Design: Cloudflare will never collect persistent identifiers or sell your data to third parties.

Easy Setup: Installing Cloudflare's Mobile SDK is easy, only requiring developers to add a few lines of code to an iOS or Android application.

A number of customers have already integrated the Cloudflare Mobile SDK into their applications:

"Cloudflare is helping us deliver a faster, more reliable cryptocurrency trading experience to our users," said Kirill Yashuk, co-founder and CTO of TabTrader. "The Mobile SDK was straightforward to integrate into our apps despite a complicated use case, and data started flowing quickly."

"Our users never complain about poor connectivity; they complain our app doesn't work," said Ben Yule, CTO of Spire. "After integrating the SDK, my engineering team has visibility where previously we had none. Cloudflare's Mobile SDK delivers the missing link in app experience monitoring."

"Network access has a huge impact on any connected user experience in mobile, but mobile network latency is often ten times the latency of server processing times and mostly untracked," said Alex Austin, CEO of Branch Metrics. "Cloudflare's focus on bringing mobile network issues to light with minimal engineering effort will be great for users and even better for developers."

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (www.cloudflare.com (http://www.cloudflare.com/) / @cloudflare) is on a mission to help build a better Internet. Today the company runs one of the world's largest networks that powers more than 10 trillion requests per month, which is nearly 10 percent of all Internet requests for more than 2.5 billion people worldwide. Cloudflare protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software, or changing a line of code. Internet properties powered by Cloudflare have all web traffic routed through its intelligent global network, which gets smarter with each new site added. As a result, they see significant improvement in performance and a decrease in spam and other attacks. Cloudflare was recognized by the World Economic Forum as a Technology Pioneer, named the Most Innovative Network & Internet Technology Company for two years running by the Wall Street Journal, and ranked among the world's 50 most innovative companies by Fast Company. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Cloudflare has offices in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, Boston, MA, Washington, DC, London, and Singapore.

