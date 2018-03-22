Kenneth Cole Announces Regional Footwear Agreement With GBG Europe Footwear and Accessories Limited

GBG will distribute men's and women's footwear and manufacture and distribute women's handbags and men's and women's accessories in select territories for the American label

NEW YORK, March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --In an effort to continue global expansion of the brand, Kenneth Cole Productions, Inc. has signed a 4-year agreement with GBG Europe Footwear and Accessories Limited, a United Kingdom corporation, to distribute men's and women's footwear and to manufacture and distribute women's handbags in select countries across Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

The distribution of footwear from the globally recognized Kenneth Cole brand in select cities including London, Paris, Milan, and Berlin, is slated for Fall 2018. There will be a focus on Men's and Women's Kenneth Cole New York and Reaction Kenneth Cole footwear and Women's Gentle Souls footwear. Women's handbags will be manufactured and distributed under the Kenneth Cole New York and Reaction Kenneth Cole labels and will launch for Spring 2019. The agreement also gives GBG Europe Footwear and Accessories Limited the rights to manufacture and distribute briefcases, luggage, portfolios, backpacks, and small leather goods.

"We are looking forward to having a central European based partner who specializes in footwear and is able to offer best in class service to department stores and independent retailers in these regions," stated Marc Schneider, Kenneth Cole Productions Inc.'s Chief Executive Officer. "We are excited about this partnership and the growth opportunities it affords us in these categories of our business."

"Kenneth Cole and his brand had defined the standard for New York style and social consciousness for more than three decades," said Mike Hiscock of Global Brands Group Holding Limited. "We believe that the Kenneth Cole brand has tremendous potential to resonate with consumers far beyond the levels it is currently reaching and we are excited to introduce the product to new customers in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa."

GBG will bring Kenneth Cole's modern footwear designs to the European, Middle Eastern, and African customer through all major retail channels including department stores, independent retailers, and ecommerce. Kenneth Cole Productions and GBG are working with some of Europe's top retailers for a market launch in Fall 2018.

The company has built a strong presence globally through Kenneth Cole owned and operated direct retail business as well as boutiques located within select department stores and specialty retailer locations in North America, as well as through distributor-operated shops in Asia and Latin America.

GBG is part of the Fung Group and manages licensing for several dozen brands including Under Armour, Kenneth Cole, Juicy Couture, Kate Spade New York, Katy Perry, Fiorelli and All Saints.

About Kenneth Cole Productions, Inc.

Kenneth Cole is an American designer, social activist, and visionary who believes business and philanthropy are interdependent. His global company, Kenneth Cole Productions, creates modern, functional, clothing, shoes, and accessories for inspirational urban lifestyles under the brand names Kenneth Cole New York, Kenneth Cole Reaction and Unlisted, as well as footwear under the name Gentle Souls. The company has also granted a wide variety of third party licenses for the production of men's and women's apparel, fragrances, watches, jewelry, eyewear, and several other accessory categories, including children's footwear. The company's products are distributed through department stores, better specialty stores, company-owned retail stores and its e-commerce website. Over 30 years ago, Kenneth Cole leveraged his passion and unique brand platform to make a meaningful impact on people's wardrobes, as well as communities in need. He did what others didn't and said what others wouldn't. Today, The Kenneth Cole Foundation remains committed to helping communities in need by supporting Collective Health, Civil Liberties, and Artistic Activism.

About Global Brands Group Holding Limited

Global Brands Group Holding Limited (SEHK Stock Code: 787) is one of the world's leading branded apparel, footwear and fashion accessories companies. The Group designs, develops, markets and sells products under a diverse array of owned and licensed brands and a wide range of product categories.

Global Brands' innovative design capabilities, strong brand management focus, and strategic vision enable it to create new opportunities, product categories and market expansion for brands on a global scale. In addition, the Group is the global leader in the brand management business through its joint venture, CAA-GBG Brand Management Group. For more information, please visit the corporate website: www.globalbrandsgroup.com

