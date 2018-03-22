

Downing TWO VCT plc LEI: 213800HJGTPW7F8YEY55 Dividend Declaration - F Share 22 March 2018



The Board of Downing TWO VCT plc announces the declaration of a dividend of 19.0p per F Share to be paid on 24 April 2018, to F Shareholders on the register as at 3 April 2018.



